US Civil Society Group Defends Nigerian Defense Minister Against Foreign Criticism

A US-based Nigerian-American coalition has urged caution against foreign interference in Nigeria's internal security matters, specifically responding to a US lawmaker's call for the removal of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. The group asserts that such external pressure is ill-informed and could undermine Nigeria's sovereignty and ongoing efforts to combat complex security challenges.

The Nigeria n-American Coalition for Strategic Stability (NACSS), a prominent US-based civil society organization, has issued a strong statement cautioning against the imposition of foreign pressure on Nigeria 's security leadership . This intervention comes in direct response to recent remarks made by Kimberly Daniels, a United States lawmaker, who publicly advocated for the removal or redeployment of Bello Matawalle , Nigeria 's Minister of State for Defence.

The NACSS, through a statement released on Thursday and attributed to its convener, Maxwell Akarachi, unequivocally described the lawmaker's call as profoundly ill-informed, externally influenced, and ultimately injurious to Nigeria's sovereign integrity. Akarachi elaborated on the group's concerns, stating that it is deeply unsettling to witness a foreign legislator adopt such a narrowly focused and accusatory posture without undertaking thorough engagement with the full spectrum of relevant stakeholders. Furthermore, he noted the apparent lack of appreciation for the significant progress being made by Nigeria's security apparatus, even in the face of exceptionally difficult circumstances. The coalition emphasized that Nigeria's complex security landscape cannot be simplistically reduced to the alleged actions or inactions of a single official. Instead, they highlighted that the deeply entrenched challenges are rooted in a confluence of structural vulnerabilities, sophisticated cross-border criminal networks, and continuously evolving threat matrices that require a nuanced and comprehensive approach. The NACSS voiced apprehension that the portrayal of Minister Matawalle as a liability, particularly when based on what they term unproven and recycled allegations, risks significantly undermining the coordinated and ongoing efforts to stabilize the nation. The statement provided a stark warning: Those who are actively pushing these narratives are fully cognizant of their intended impact. Their objective is to systematically fracture confidence in Nigeria’s defence leadership by selectively amplifying half-truths and presenting them as established facts, thereby distorting public perception and hindering effective governance. The coalition further asserted that Minister Matawalle has demonstrably contributed to coordinated initiatives aimed at strengthening military operations and enhancing intelligence sharing mechanisms across various security agencies. Akarachi pointed out that while the persistence of security challenges is an undeniable reality, tangible gains have been achieved in disrupting the operations of armed groups and, crucially, in restoring access and a sense of security to previously affected communities. The question that arises when foreign voices echo unverified claims and presume to prescribe drastic actions is legitimate and pressing: whose interests are truly being served by such pronouncements, the group questioned. The NACSS firmly believes that accountability for any alleged wrongdoing should be rigorously pursued through established and legitimate legal frameworks, and it strongly cautioned against what it characterized as public campaigns orchestrated from afar, which circumvent due process and national jurisdiction. While welcoming global partnerships and collaborations that aim to foster stability and progress, the NACSS underscored that such alliances must be fundamentally grounded in mutual respect, factual accuracy, and a genuine, unwavering commitment to finding sustainable solutions. Akarachi concluded by emphasizing that navigating these challenging times demands steady, resolute leadership, not opportunistic and ill-considered criticism from external actors. Nigeria's arduous path toward achieving lasting stability will not be dictated by external pressure or undue influence, but rather by the inherent strength, resilience, and coherent functioning of its own institutions. The focus must remain on empowering Nigeria's own leadership and systems to address its unique security challenges effectively, free from external interference that could jeopardize national sovereignty and hinder progress





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