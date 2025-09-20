US-CDC and AFENET Deploy Rapid Response Team to Combat Cholera Outbreak in Zamfara State

The United States CDC and AFENET are actively responding to a major cholera outbreak in Zamfara State, Nigeria. A rapid response team has been deployed, alongside essential medical supplies, to support efforts in controlling the spread of the disease and providing necessary care. The outbreak has affected all 14 local government areas, with over 11,000 cases reported since January 15th. Insecurity and humanitarian challenges are compounding the crisis, necessitating a comprehensive and coordinated response.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( US-CDC ) in collaboration with the African Field Epidemiology Network ( AFENET ) have mobilized a rapid response team to Zamfara State , Nigeria, to provide critical support in combating a widespread cholera outbreak. The outbreak, which commenced on January 15th, has rapidly escalated, impacting all 14 local government areas within the state.

This information was officially confirmed in a statement released on Friday by Suleiman Isah, the Public Relations Officer for the State Ministry of Health. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the alarming statistics: over 11,000 confirmed cases have been documented, alongside a case fatality rate of 1.6%. This translates to a significant number of fatalities, highlighting the severity of the outbreak and the crucial need for swift and effective intervention. The concentration of cases is particularly high in specific areas, with over 60% of the reported infections originating from Talata Mafara, Gusau, Bungudu, and Zurmi Local Government Areas. This localized concentration of cases necessitates a targeted approach to resource allocation and response efforts, ensuring that the areas most severely affected receive the maximum possible support. Furthermore, the already challenging circumstances within the state, including ongoing insecurity and existing humanitarian crises, have significantly exacerbated the impact of the cholera outbreak. These factors have created a complex environment that poses considerable obstacles to effective disease control and prevention. \In response to the escalating crisis, the joint US-CDC and AFENET effort involves a multi-pronged approach aimed at bolstering the state's capacity to manage the outbreak effectively. A team of seven Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme residents, along with one graduate, have been deployed to the high-burden areas. Their deployment is designed to last for 14 days, during which time they will be actively involved in several key areas. These include supporting surveillance activities to track the spread of the disease and identify emerging hotspots; assisting in case management, ensuring that patients receive timely and appropriate medical care; and coordinating efforts with the State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) to ensure a unified and efficient response. This collaborative approach is crucial for maximizing the impact of the interventions. In addition to personnel, the US-CDC and AFENET have provided a substantial delivery of essential medical supplies to Zamfara State. The shipment included a comprehensive array of resources, including 40,000 units of vital medications. These included oral rehydration salts, which are critical for treating dehydration, a common consequence of cholera; Ringer's lactate, a solution used for intravenous fluid replacement; dextrose water, which provides essential carbohydrates; and normal saline, another intravenous solution essential for maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance. The support also encompassed 3,900 consumables, such as IV cannulas, gloves, and cotton wool, all essential tools for healthcare providers managing cases. An additional 500 infection prevention and control items, including hand sanitizers and sodium hypochlorite, were delivered to curb the spread of infection within healthcare facilities and communities. Furthermore, 1,000 units of personal protective equipment, including IV giving sets, were provided to protect healthcare workers on the frontlines of the outbreak. The rapid response team lead, Ahmad Aliyu, officially handed over the extensive shipment of supplies to the state Commissioner for Health, Nafisa Maradun. \Commissioner Maradun expressed her profound appreciation for the timely and significant support provided by the US-CDC and AFENET. She described the aid as “massive,” acknowledging the substantial contribution it will make to controlling the outbreak and saving lives. She further assured the public that the supplies would be distributed judiciously, ensuring that they reach the areas of greatest need and are used effectively to combat the spread of cholera. This commitment to transparent and efficient distribution is crucial for building trust with the local communities and ensuring that the resources are utilized in the most impactful manner possible. The collaboration between international organizations, local health authorities, and trained personnel represents a comprehensive strategy to address the cholera outbreak. The coordinated approach involving surveillance, case management, and the provision of essential medical supplies, coupled with the commitment to efficient resource allocation and effective infection control measures, demonstrates a serious commitment to containing and ultimately eradicating the outbreak. The focus on the most affected areas and the acknowledgement of the impact of existing challenges in the state emphasize a sensitive approach to tackling a complex public health crisis. The success of this operation will be evaluated by the continued reduction in cholera cases, the maintenance of a manageable case fatality rate, and the restoration of health within the communities of Zamfara State





