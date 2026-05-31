US-Based Accountant Agwu Ama Agwu Wins NDC Ticket for Afikpo/Edda, Pledges to Tackle Power Crisis

Agwu Ama Agwu, a US-based accountant and entrepreneur, has been declared the Nigerian Democratic Congress candidate for Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency. He promises to prioritize restoring stable electricity, end power outages, and advocate for fair zoning between Afikpo and Edda.

A United States-based chartered accountant and entrepreneur, Agwu Ama Agwu , has emerged as the candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress for the Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency.

He pledged to make the restoration of stable electricity supply across the constituency his major priority if elected to the House of Representatives in 2027. Speaking with journalists shortly after he was declared the winner on Saturday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, Agwu said the persistent power challenge affecting Afikpo and Edda requires urgent political will and legislative action. He described the non-supply of electricity to Afikpo for more than 15 years as embarrassing and highly disappointing.

According to him, the solution to the electricity problem already exists, citing the sub-power station built in Amasiri years ago but which has yet to be energised. The electricity issue is not only particular to Afikpo. It affects Edda and the entire Ebonyi South. If that sub-power station in Amasiri is energised, the whole of the zone can enjoy improved power supply.

This is the kind of issue that should form part of a legislator's constituency project. He added that if government funding becomes a challenge, legislators from the state should work together to ensure the project is completed for the benefit of the people. Agwu described his emergence as both humbling and motivating, saying it has strengthened his commitment to serving the people and freeing them from what he called the grip of recycled politicians.

Reflecting on the primary election, he recounted the massive turnout of party members, including elderly persons, people living with disabilities and young voters, who waited for hours under the sun to participate in the process. He said the determination shown by the people deeply touched him and reiterated his resolve to fight for their interests. What is coming to Afikpo/Edda is redemption, hope and true representation.

He stated that he is going to Abuja because of the people and has decided to dedicate the next four years of his life to serving them and bringing fair representation home. On the issue of political zoning within the constituency, Agwu argued that equity demands that the seat rotate between Afikpo and Edda Local Government Areas.

He noted that since the current occupant from Afikpo has already served two terms, it is only fair for Edda to produce the next representative. Addressing concerns about the possibility of multiple candidates from Edda contesting the general election, Agwu expressed confidence in his chances, insisting that modern elections are increasingly determined by the character and credibility of candidates rather than party affiliation alone.

People are no longer voting only for political parties; they are voting for individuals and their identities. Every candidate represents different values and different leadership qualities. He added that regardless of how many candidates eventually emerge from Edda or Afikpo, he remains confident that his message and track record will distinguish him from the rest





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Agwu Ama Agwu Nigerian Democratic Congress Afikpo/Edda Electricity Supply 2027 Elections

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