US B-52 Bomber Crashes in California Desert, All Eight On Board Presumed Dead

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base during a routine test mission, resulting in the presumed death of all eight crew members and contractors on board.

A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California on 15 June. The aircraft went down within the vicinity of the base in the Mojave Desert, prompting an immediate emergency response and the temporary suspension of flight operations at the installation.

All eight people aboard the aircraft are believed to have died in the crash, according to Air Force officials and other sources familiar with the incident. Boeing confirmed that two company employees were among those on board. The identities of the victims had not been publicly released at the time of reporting. The bomber was conducting a routine test mission associated with a radar modernisation programme when the accident occurred.

The flight was part of ongoing efforts to upgrade systems aboard the B-52 fleet, which remains a central component of the United States' long-range strategic bombing capability. Images and video from the scene showed extensive fire damage at the crash site. Emergency crews were deployed quickly to secure the area and assist with recovery operations. The B-52 Stratofortress, first introduced during the Cold War, continues to serve as one of the US military's primary strategic bombers.

Despite its age, the aircraft remains in active service and is undergoing modernisation programmes designed to extend its operational life for decades to come. Military investigators are expected to examine flight data, maintenance records, weather conditions, and other operational factors as part of the inquiry. Officials have not yet indicated whether mechanical failure, human error, or another factor may have contributed to the crash





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