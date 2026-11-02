US FDA Approves Generic Lenacapavir at $40 Per Year for 120 Countries

The US FDA has approved a low-cost generic version of the twice-yearly HIV prevention injection lenacapavir, which will be available for about $40 per person per year in 120 low- and middle-income countries.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a generic version of lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention injection given twice a year. The approval was announced on Monday by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the Indian maker of the generic, and by Unitaid, a global health initiative.

Affordable Generic Improves Global HIV Access

It is expected to improve access to affordable HIV prevention medication in 120 low- and middle-income countries. The generic will be available at an annual cost of about $40 per person in the eligible countries. This matches the price of existing daily oral HIV prevention pills. The pricing agreement was announced in September 2025 between Dr. Reddy's and Unitaid, the African health research institute Wits RHI, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI).

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Lenacapavir is administered through an injection every six months. It is considered more convenient than daily pills because it eliminates the need for daily medication. This could address adherence challenges among people who struggle to take preventive pills consistently. Lenacapavir was first developed by US pharmaceutical company Gilead and approved in June 2025 after proving more than 99.9 percent effective in large clinical trials.

Clinical Trials Show Near Total Prevention Efficacy

Two groundbreaking clinical studies involving people at high risk of HIV infection showed the drug nearly eliminated new infections among participants. A twice-yearly injectable that is akin to a vaccine, albeit without training the immune system, can be a more effective way to administer HIV preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) than daily pills. Daily pills first won US approval in 2012 but only work if taken consistently.

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Carmen Pérez Casas, HIV lead at Unitaid, said the twice-yearly injection could address one of the major challenges associated with existing HIV prevention options. She explained that daily preventive medication offers protection only when taken consistently, noting that missed doses could leave individuals vulnerable to infection. People don't always take their daily dose of medication, and if you do not take it, you cannot get protected against HIV, Pérez Casas said.

CHAI Leader Highlights Scale Up Potential

Carolyn Amole, who leads the HIV programme at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), said the development could help expand access to the medication among millions of people who need protection against HIV. She said the availability of a high-quality generic formulation at an affordable price could support efforts to reach approximately 20 million people worldwide who need PrEP.

With an affordable, high-quality generic medication now available, we could help to scale this to the 20 million people around the world who need PrEP, Amole said. She expressed optimism that expanding access to the medication could contribute to ending the HIV epidemic. And if we scale to those levels, we can actually begin to bring an end to the HIV epidemic, she added.

Deepak Sapra, CEO of Pharmaceutical Services and API at Dr. Reddy's, said in a statement: This is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Dr. Reddy's. Developing and manufacturing a complex long-acting injectable like lenacapavir at an affordable price required strong scientific capabilities and manufacturing expertise to address an urgent access need. Philippe Duneton, Unitaid's executive director, added: Unitaid's early risk-taking is helping shorten the time between a scientific breakthrough and real access in countries.

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FDA Approval Addresses High Cost Barrier

The approval was granted under the US FDA's President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program, Dr. Reddy's said. Even before generic availability, over 125,000 people in 10 early adopter African countries have already started Gilead's lenacapavir, according to Unitaid. Lenacapavir's high cost, roughly $28,000 per year in the US though insurance lowers what patients pay, was a major obstacle to its becoming a game-changer against a disease that has killed over 40 million people in four decades.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 41 million people were living with HIV worldwide last year. An estimated 570,000 people died from HIV-related causes during the same period. The latest approval is expected to strengthen global HIV prevention efforts by providing a longer-acting and more affordable alternative to daily preventive medication.

By reducing the frequency of administration and lowering costs, health advocates hope the generic version of lenacapavir will help overcome barriers to PrEP access, reduce new HIV infections and ultimately lower AIDS-related deaths.