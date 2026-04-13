US Announces Blockade of Iranian Ports After Failed Talks, Oil Prices Surge

The United States has declared a blockade of all Iranian ports following the collapse of peace negotiations. President Trump blamed Iran's nuclear ambitions for the failure. The move has led to a jump in oil prices and increased tensions in the region.

The United States military announced its intention to initiate a blockade of all Iran ian ports, effective Monday, following the breakdown of peace negotiations between the warring factions in Pakistan. President Donald Trump placed the blame for the failed talks squarely on Iran , citing their steadfast refusal to relinquish their nuclear ambitions as the primary stumbling block.

The announcement of the blockade followed a series of escalating tensions, marked by Trump's earlier social media declaration that he would target the strategic Strait of Hormuz trading route, demanding its full reopening. This demand came after Vice President JD Vance concluded negotiations with an Iranian delegation in Islamabad on Sunday. The collapse of the talks has dealt a significant blow to global hopes for a lasting peace agreement, a deal that would bring an end to a conflict that has claimed countless lives and plunged the global economy into a state of turmoil since its commencement in late February. As the negotiating teams departed, Pakistan, acting as mediator, affirmed its commitment to facilitating further dialogue. They have urged both parties to uphold the fragile two-week ceasefire, established the previous week, a truce that experts have warned could be jeopardized by any naval blockade. The US Central Command released a statement confirming the blockade, asserting its impartial enforcement against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, encompassing all Iranian ports situated on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The blockade is scheduled to commence at 1400 GMT on Monday. However, US forces clarified that they would not impede vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. On the Truth Social platform, Trump validated the military's statement, a more limited operation compared to his earlier post, which had suggested a complete blockage of all ships attempting to navigate the strait. In a preemptive warning, Iran's Revolutionary Guards had previously cautioned that they held complete control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and would trap any adversaries “in a deadly vortex.” In his extensive social media post, Trump stated that his objective was to clear the strait of mines and reopen it for all shipping, but also that Iran should not be allowed to benefit from its control of the waterway. "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said. “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!” The economic consequences were swiftly felt, with oil prices experiencing a dramatic surge, jumping approximately eight percent on Monday, with both WTI and Brent crude contracts surpassing $100 per barrel. This followed a brief decline in prices after the temporary ceasefire was announced. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's delegation in Pakistan, declared that Iran would “not bow to any threats” from Washington. Navy chief Shahram Irani dismissed Trump’s blockade threat as “ridiculous.” The failed talks, the highest-level direct discussions between the US and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, were attributed by Iranian foreign ministry official Abbas Araghchi to "maximalism, shifting goalposts, and (a) blockade" which had hindered the progress toward an agreement, which he claimed was “just inches away from.” Trump expressed ambivalence regarding the continuation of talks with Iran, when addressing reporters on Sunday. Prior to the failure of the talks, Tehran had already been restricting traffic through the strait, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments, while permitting some vessels servicing friendly nations, such as China, to pass. Nicole Grajewski, an assistant professor at Sciences Po’s Center for International Research, characterized a US blockade as a significant coercive measure, potentially representing a de facto resumption of the war. The US military reported on Saturday that two US Navy warships had entered the strait to commence mine-clearing operations, a claim that Tehran refuted. Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Sunday that two Pakistan-flagged oil tankers destined for the strait had reversed course. The Strait of Hormuz was not the only point of contention. The war began with strikes from Israel and the US on Iran, which retaliated with attacks on Gulf and Israeli cities. The US delegation in Islamabad – which included Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner – was frustrated by Iran’s persistent refusal to abandon what it considers its right to a nuclear program. “I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” Trump posted on social media. Vance told reporters in Islamabad that Washington had presented Tehran with its “final and best offer,” adding: “We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.” Even before the talks, concerns had been raised about the ceasefire's potential collapse, stemming from continued Israeli strikes, which Israel said were targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, with Iran and Pakistan insisting the truce should also apply there. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed his efforts to cease the war and ensure Israeli troop withdrawal. Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu told troops in south Lebanon that the fighting was far from over





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