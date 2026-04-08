US and Iran Announce Two-Week Ceasefire, Mediated by Pakistan, Opening Path to Potential Peace Agreement

The United States and Iran, with Pakistan as mediator, have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, contingent on Iran's opening of the Strait of Hormuz. This pause in hostilities offers a chance for a long-term peace agreement and impacts global energy markets. The agreement includes Lebanon and Hezbollah.

The global landscape is witnessing a significant shift as the United States and Iran , through the mediation of Pakistan , have agreed to a two-week ceasefire. This pause in hostilities, confirmed by both US President Donald Trump and Iran ’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, marks a crucial development in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, extends to all areas of conflict, including Lebanon and the involvement of Hezbollah. The agreement hinges on Iran allowing the safe passage of all ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil trade. The cessation of attacks, according to Mr. Trump, is contingent upon Iran's compliance in reopening the Strait, with the US initially prepared to launch strikes before the ceasefire agreement. The threat of attacks against civilian infrastructure on Tuesday night if the Strait remained closed was a point of concern globally. The potential for a long-term peace agreement is now within reach, with a 10-point proposal from Iran being considered as a workable basis for negotiation. This follows Iran's rejection of a previous 15-point peace plan proposed by the US. \President Trump's statement on Truth Social outlined the conditions of the ceasefire. He cited his discussions with Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan as instrumental in the decision to suspend bombing and attacks against Iran. The US President’s statement mentioned that the United States have already met and exceeded all Military objectives. The decision to halt attacks for two weeks allows for finalizing a comprehensive agreement on long-term peace in the Middle East. The US's strategic objectives and the pursuit of peace are underscored in the decision. Iran has agreed to allow passage through the Strait during the ceasefire, coordinating with its military. The Iranian foreign minister, writing on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council, affirmed that Iranian forces would cease defensive operations if attacks against Iran were halted. The Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil supply, has been disrupted since late February due to attacks by the US and Israel on Iran. Iran has taken measures affecting ships attempting to pass, with some ships being damaged, contributing to rising crude oil prices worldwide. The ceasefire signifies a strategic shift, potentially leading to a more stable Middle East. The impact of the ceasefire will be felt globally, especially concerning energy markets, with potential benefits for both regional stability and international trade. \The agreement is seen as an opportunity for lasting peace in the region and a step towards resolving major points of contention. The two-week period will allow for finalization of a comprehensive agreement and is a significant development given the history of the US-Iran relationship. The potential for a long-term agreement involves the resolution of various past disagreements between the two nations. The agreement offers a platform to address wider issues in the Middle East. With major global leaders watching this negotiation, this ceasefire offers a ray of hope for the future. The initiative demonstrates the impact of diplomacy in addressing international conflicts. The global community closely follows these developments as they have implications for energy markets, international trade, and regional stability. This agreement marks a significant shift in diplomatic efforts, promising long-term implications for the Middle East and the world. This situation reveals the complexity of global relations and underscores the importance of diplomatic intervention in tense situations





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