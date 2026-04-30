US and Australia Adopt Nigerian Navy’s Landing Vessel for Indo-Pacific Operations

The United States Marine Corps and the Australian Defence Force have chosen a landing vessel originally designed for the Nigerian Navy to be central to their future military operations in the Indo-Pacific, citing its capabilities and modern design.

In a surprising turn of events, the United States Marine Corps and the Australian Defence Force have jointly announced their selection of a landing vessel originally designed and utilized by the Nigerian Navy as a cornerstone of their future military strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

This decision marks a significant shift in procurement priorities and highlights the growing importance of adaptable and cost-effective naval solutions. The vessel in question, the NNS Kada (LST-1314), entered service with the Nigerian Navy in 2022, representing a substantial upgrade to Nigeria’s coastal and regional security capabilities. Its construction, undertaken at the Albwardy Damen shipyard in the United Arab Emirates, commenced in 2019 and concluded in 2021, demonstrating a relatively swift development and deployment timeline.

The NNS Kada’s operational record since its commissioning has been remarkably active. Within just three months of becoming operational, it was deployed to Guinea-Bissau, transporting Nigerian troops and essential military hardware – including lightly armored vehicles – as part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mission aimed at stabilizing the region following a coup attempt. This early deployment showcased the vessel’s ability to rapidly respond to crises and project power across significant distances.

Since then, the Kada has consistently participated in numerous regional exercises, solidifying its role as a key asset in maintaining regional security. Furthermore, it has provided crucial logistical support to both African Union and ECOWAS missions, facilitating the movement of personnel and equipment throughout the Gulf of Guinea and beyond. The vessel’s proven performance in diverse operational scenarios has clearly impressed international observers, leading to the current interest from the US and Australia.

Australia, specifically, sent a delegation to Nigeria to thoroughly assess the vessel’s capabilities as part of its broader fleet renewal program. Rear Admiral Mark Bassett, a key figure in the Australian Defence Force, publicly lauded the ship as a “top-tier option” perfectly aligned with modern naval requirements.

He emphasized that the NNS Kada stands out as one of the best-designed Landing Ship Tanks globally, and the Australian Defence Force is eager to gain a deeper understanding of its operational efficiency through firsthand observation. This assessment directly influenced Australia’s decision to proceed with the acquisition of eight similar vessels, planned for construction domestically by Austal between 2026 and 2038.

The United States Marine Corps is adopting a similar approach, designating these vessels as the McClung-class landing ship medium as part of its ambitious force design initiative. These ships are envisioned to be instrumental in enabling distributed maritime operations, a core tenet of the Marine Corps’ evolving strategy. This includes supporting critical missions such as reconnaissance and the deployment of anti-ship missiles in potentially contested maritime zones.

The decision to embrace the LST-100 design – the class to which the NNS Kada belongs – represents a significant pivot for the US Navy. Initially, the Navy had been pursuing a different class of landing ships, but a comprehensive program revision in December prompted a reassessment of priorities. The LST-100’s demonstrated capabilities and cost-effectiveness ultimately led to its selection.

Construction of the first vessels for the US Marine Corps will be undertaken by leading shipbuilders Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Bollinger Shipyards, ensuring a robust and reliable supply of these crucial assets. This collaborative decision between the US and Australia underscores a shared commitment to modernizing their naval forces with adaptable, proven, and strategically valuable platforms.

The selection of a vessel initially designed for a different nation’s needs demonstrates a willingness to embrace innovation and prioritize operational effectiveness over traditional procurement pathways. The ripple effects of this decision are likely to be felt throughout the global shipbuilding industry, potentially influencing future naval designs and procurement strategies worldwide





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US Marine Corps Australian Defence Force Nigerian Navy Landing Ship Tank Indo-Pacific NNS Kada Fleet Renewal Military Procurement Maritime Security

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