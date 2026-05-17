Urgent Scale-up and Improved Coverage of Hepatitis B and C Treatment Required to Achieve Global Elimination Targets

Stakeholders at a dissemination meeting called for urgent scale-up of treatment for people living with hepatitis B and C and improved coverage of hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination to help achieve global elimination targets by 2030. The targets are set under the World Health Organization’s Global Health Sector Strategy on Viral Hepatitis, aiming to reduce hepatitis incidence by 95 per cent by 2030, significantly cut new hepatitis B and C infections, and achieve a 65 per cent reduction in hepatitis-related deaths.

Stakeholders at a dissemination meeting on the outcome of the 2026 World Hepatitis Summit in Bangkok have called for urgent scale-up of treatment for people living with hepatitis B and C, alongside improved coverage of hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination , to help achieve global elimination targets by 2030.

The targets, set under the World Health Organization’s Global Health Sector Strategy on Viral Hepatitis, aim to reduce hepatitis incidence by 95 per cent by 2030, significantly cut new hepatitis B and C infections, and achieve a 65 per cent reduction in hepatitis-related deaths. The strategy also seeks to ensure that 90 per cent of people living with hepatitis B and C are diagnosed, while 80 per cent of those eligible receive treatment.

The dissemination meeting was convened over the weekend in Jalingo by the Centre for Initiative Development (CFID) and brought together stakeholders from the health, education, and professional sectors across Taraba state. Officials from the Taraba State Ministry of Health commended CFID for its sustained public health interventions, noting that its awareness campaigns and support services had improved hepatitis testing and increased public awareness of personal health status





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Hepatitis World Hepatitis Summit Hepatitis B Hepatitis C Treatment Coverage Birth-Dose Vaccination World Elimination Target Global Health Sector Strategy On Viral Hepatit

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