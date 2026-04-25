Urgent Advisory: NiDCOM Warns Nigerians in South Africa Amid Rising Anti-Foreigner Protests

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has issued a strong advisory to Nigerian citizens in South Africa, urging caution due to escalating unrest and violent anti-foreigner protests in several provinces. The protests, fueled by resentment towards foreign nationals, pose a significant risk of looting, property damage, and physical harm. Nigerians are advised to adhere to embassy guidelines and monitor local media for safety updates.

Nigeria ns residing in South Africa have been urged to exercise extreme caution due to escalating unrest and a surge in anti-foreigner protests across several regions of the country.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) issued a statement on Friday, April 26, 2026, advising citizens to strictly adhere to the guidelines provided in a travel advisory released by the Nigerian embassy in South Africa. This advisory highlights the potential for violent demonstrations in key cities including East London, Cape Town, Durban, and KwaZulu-Natal, with planned protests also scheduled to take place in Gauteng Province between Monday, April 27th, and Wednesday, April 29th, 2026.

The situation has been significantly aggravated by the widespread circulation of disturbing videos online depicting hostility and violence directed towards African migrants. These videos showcase instances of South Africans physically assaulting foreign nationals, demanding their departure from the country, and expressing resentment towards their presence. The escalating tensions stem from a growing sentiment among some South Africans that foreign nationals are not contributing to the betterment of the country and are instead exacerbating existing socio-economic challenges.

A particularly concerning incident captured on video involved a group of South Africans attacking a Ghanaian man, punching him repeatedly in the face and head after discovering his nationality. The leader of this group was recorded stating a firm stance against further migration from other African countries, asserting that the time for such movement has ended.

She expressed frustration with African migrants who, in her view, fail to address issues within their own nations and instead seek opportunities in South Africa, while simultaneously denying South Africans the same opportunities in their countries. This rhetoric underscores a deep-seated resentment and a desire to prioritize the interests of South African citizens. NiDCOM has warned that these protests are likely to intensify, potentially leading to widespread looting, riots, and significant damage to property.

The commission strongly advises Nigerians in the affected areas to avoid engaging with protest groups and to closely monitor local media outlets for up-to-date safety information. The Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg, in an official circular dated April 22, 2026 (Ref No: CGJHB/AD/209/VOL I), reported that demonstrations in East London, Cape Town, Durban, and KwaZulu-Natal have already turned violent, resulting in looting, property destruction, and injuries to individuals.

Intelligence gathered by the Consulate suggests that the planned protests in Gauteng Province, scheduled for April 27-29, 2026, are intended to exert pressure on the South African government regarding the presence of foreign nationals within the country. This indicates a coordinated effort to address the perceived issue of immigration through direct action and public demonstration. The situation is further complicated by the potential for misinformation and the spread of inflammatory rhetoric, which could exacerbate tensions and incite further violence.

NiDCOM’s advisory serves as a critical warning to Nigerian citizens in South Africa, urging them to prioritize their safety and well-being during this period of heightened unrest. The commission is actively monitoring the situation and working with the Nigerian embassy to provide assistance and support to those affected by the violence.

The long-term implications of these protests remain uncertain, but they highlight the urgent need for dialogue and understanding between South Africans and foreign nationals to address the underlying issues driving the unrest





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