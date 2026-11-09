Mourinho wins La Liga Manager of the Month for October after perfect Real Madrid run

Jose Mourinho has been named La Liga Manager of the Month for October after Real Madrid won all three league games, including a 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona. He succeeds Hansi Flick, beating Pellegrino Matarazzo and Diego Simeone in the voting.

Jose Mourinho has been named La Liga Manager of the Month for October. The Portuguese tactician received the award on Monday, November 9. The recognition followed a perfect month for Real Madrid in the Spanish top flight.

Mourinho Wins La Liga October Manager Award

La Liga announced the award on its official website. The league body said Mourinho was recognised for his work at the helm of Real Madrid. It also cited the team's excellent performances throughout the month. Mourinho guided Madrid to a 100 per cent win record in October.

Also read Oyo Father Still Searches for Abducted Six-Month-Old Son After 50 Days

La Liga said he won the award after Real Madrid enjoyed a perfect month. That run included their victory in El Clasico against FC Barcelona. Madrid won all three of their league fixtures during the month. They beat Villarreal 1-0, Sevilla 4-1 and Barcelona 2-1.

The win over Barcelona came in their first encounter with their arch-rivals this season. La Liga confirmed the honour in a post that read: Real Madrid's coach is the Coach of the Month for October in #LALIGAEASPORTS. Mourinho succeeds Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who won the September award. Flick had claimed the September prize after guiding the Catalan side through an impressive run of results.

Advertisement

Mourinho came out on top in the final voting for October. He beat Real Sociedad's Pellegrino Matarazzo and Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone to the award. The 63-year-old has enjoyed an impressive return to Madrid this season. His side have hit a strong run of form in recent weeks.

Real Madrid Perfect October Record Includes Clasico

He returned to the Bernabeu for a second stint in his illustrious managerial career. Mourinho previously coached Madrid from 2010 to 2013. During that first spell, he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid have suffered only two defeats so far this season.

They lost 1-0 at Real Betis and 2-1 against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby. Despite those setbacks, Mourinho's team have produced a strong run in recent weeks. That form helped him secure the October manager award. The announcement was made by La Liga on its official channels.

The league body highlighted Madrid's perfect month and the Clasico victory. Mourinho's award adds to his storied career in Spanish football. He remains a charismatic and outspoken figure in the game. His second spell at Madrid has brought renewed momentum to the club.

The team's October record stood at three wins from three league matches. The 2-1 win over Barcelona was the standout result of the month. It gave Madrid bragging rights in the first Clasico of the season. Flick's September award had come after Barcelona's own strong run.

Now Mourinho has taken over the monthly honour for October. The voting saw him finish ahead of Matarazzo and Simeone. La Liga's website carried the announcement of the result. The league statement praised Mourinho's work and Madrid's performances.

Mourinho Beats Simeone And Matarazzo For October Prize

It also noted the club's 100 per cent win record for the month. The award was received on Monday, November 9. Mourinho's return to the Bernabeu has coincided with an upturn in form. Madrid's only defeats this season came against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

The loss to Betis was 1-0, while the derby ended 2-1 in Atletico's favour. Those results remain the exceptions in an otherwise strong campaign so far. The October award reflects Madrid's league form rather than their overall season. Mourinho's side won each of their three top-flight fixtures in the month.

The 1-0 win over Villarreal opened their October schedule. A 4-1 victory over Sevilla followed. The 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona completed the perfect month. La Liga's post confirmed the coach of the month for October.

The league body used the hashtag #LALIGAEASPORTS in its announcement. Mourinho's previous Madrid spell brought major trophies. He won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup between 2010 and 2013. His current stint has now earned him a monthly coaching award.

The 63-year-old remains one of the most recognisable managers in world football. His team's recent form has put them in a strong position in the league. The October award is a reflection of that run. Flick's September win had set the stage for a competitive monthly race.

Mourinho Second Stint At Bernabeu Boosts Club

Mourinho's victory in the voting shows Madrid's progress under his leadership. The final vote included Matarazzo and Simeone as the other contenders. La Liga announced the result on its official website. The statement highlighted Madrid's perfect month and the Clasico result.

Mourinho received the award on Monday, November 9. His side's only defeats this season remain the losses to Betis and Atletico. The October record of three wins from three league games stands as the basis for the award. The Clasico victory over Barcelona was the first meeting between the sides this season.

Mourinho's return to the Bernabeu has brought a strong run of form. The monthly honour follows that impressive sequence of results.