Update on Political Scenestwo ex-members of PDP clinch APC tickets in Edo state

The article provides information on the recent political developments in Edo state, focusing on the election of two former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as candidates for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State House of Assembly. Blessing Agbebaku was elected as the APC candidate for the Owan West Constituency, while Hon. Maria Edeko was elected as the APC candidate for the Esan North-East II election.

Blessing Agbebaku, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, has been elected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Owan West Constituency in the State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election.

PULSE reports that his deputy, Hon. Atu Osamwonyi, was not as lucky as he lost the chance of clinching the party’s ticket. Ndidi secured 2,777 votes, Atu polled 9 votes, Terry Igiebor secured 87 votes, while Nosakhare Eguagie got 57 votes.

Meanwhile, Speaker Agbebaku, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in January 2025, polled a total of 2,846 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Atafo Gold, who scored 60 votes. Other aspirants, including Mr. Ohioma George, got 31 votes, while Frank Ilaboya, a former chairman of Owan West Local Government Council, and Mrs. Juliana Ikharo garnered zero votes respectively. Hon.

Maria Edeko, the former Deputy Speaker under the PDP-dominated House, also clinched the APC ticket to recontest for the Esan North-East II election. Edeko, like Blessing Agbebaku, defected to the APC from the PDP and scored 1,549 votes to emerge as the party’s candidate. In Etsako Central Constituency, Hon. Ahmed Waziri Oshomah got 3,304 votes to secure the party’s return ticket after defeating other aspirants, including Kenneth John, who scored 34 votes; Hon.

Emma Momoh, 39 votes; Abdullahi Kassim Usman, 37 votes; Christopher Osi, 2 votes; and Mathew Aliu, who polled zero votes. In Orhionmwon Constituency II, the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Iyamu Bright, failed to clinch the party ticket. Victor Giwa was elected as the candidate for Esan South-East Constituency after defeating the incumbent lawmaker, Hon.

Sunday Ojiezele. In Oredo East, Hon. Edwin Osamuede defeated Hon. Frank Omosigho to emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

In addition, Hon. Jonathan Ibhamawu, the Majority Leader of the House, and Hon. Abdulganiyu Akokhia were also elected as candidates for Esan West and Etsako West II constituencies respectively





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Edo State House Of Assembly All Progressives Congress (APC) Blasing Agbebaku Hon. Maria Edeko Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

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