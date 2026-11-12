University of Nigeria Nsukka Confirms Four Students Dead After Off-Campus Party, Declares Three Days of Mourning

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka has confirmed four students died and six others are hospitalized after consuming suspected alcohol and drugs at an off-campus party. The vice-chancellor declared three days of mourning and suspended all social and academic activities, including a planned town hall with Governor Peter Mbah.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka has confirmed that four students died and six others are currently hospitalized after attending an off-campus party where they consumed substances suspected to be alcohol and drugs.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortunaya, disclosed this while addressing the media on the incident, which occurred on Wednesday night. Ortunaya said 10 students of the university attended the party, which they organized to celebrate a friend who had completed his final-year examination. He stated: Unfortunately, four of them died after consuming substances suspected to be alcohol and drugs. The remaining six students are currently at various stages of recuperation in the hospital.

Also read 7 Feared Dead At UNN Graduates’ Celebration In Enugu

University declares three days mourning

The vice-chancellor consequently declared three days of mourning for the deceased students, during which all social and academic activities would be suspended. He also suspended a town hall meeting earlier scheduled between the university community and the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah. Describing the incident as a death too many, Ortunaya extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

He added: The management, staff and students of the University of Nigeria share in their grief at this difficult moment and pray for the repose of the souls of the departed. He further clarified that the students involved in the incident were from different departments, contrary to widespread reports that they were all from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Advertisement

Earlier reports had claimed that six graduate students of the university, attached to the Department of Pharmacy, died at the house party. The incident occurred at an off-campus lodge in the Hilltop area of Nsukka, where four people were reported dead after a gathering. Videos circulating on social media showed several people lying motionless inside a room.

Vice-chancellor reiterates ban sign-out celebrations

The association's president, Onah Olisaemeka, said he visited Faith Foundation Hospital, where the bodies of four people - two males and two females - were deposited. He said he did not recognise any of the deceased as a Pharmacy student. The vice-chancellor reiterated the university's ban on all forms of sign-out celebrations and urged students to desist from activities that could endanger their lives.

He said the university was cooperating with security agencies to establish the actual cause of the students' deaths. The cause of the incident had yet to be established at the time of filing this report. The university management expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, saying: The Management, staff and the students of the University of Nigeria share in their grief at this difficult moment and pray for the repose of the souls of the departed.

It also reiterated its ban on sign-out celebrations, advising students to treat the completion of their studies as a period for reflection rather than wild celebrations.