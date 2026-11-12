UNIZIK to Confer Degrees on 16,842 Students at 20th 21st Convocation

Nnamdi Azikiwe University announces 16,842 graduands for November 2026 ceremonies, including 194 First Class degrees, marking a major academic milestone.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is preparing to confer degrees on 16,842 students during its upcoming 20th and 21st Combined Convocation Ceremonies. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ugochukwu Anyaehie disclosed these figures during a press briefing at the Council Chambers on Thursday, reaffirming the institution's commitment to academic excellence and sustainable development.

Graduation Statistics Breakdown by Class

The Vice-Chancellor provided a detailed statistical breakdown of the upcoming graduands, revealing that 194 students will obtain First Class degrees. The cohort also includes 4,230 Second Class (Upper Division) graduates and 7,982 Second Class (Lower Division) graduates. Further details indicate that 1,932 students will receive Third Class degrees, while 65 will hold Pass degrees and 482 will receive Unclassified degrees.

Also read TETFund Commissiones Academic Publishing Centre at UNIZIK to Boost Local Scholarly Output

Among the 16,842 total graduands, 14,803 are scheduled to receive first degrees, while 2,039 will receive postgraduate qualifications. The postgraduate cohort consists of 603 PhDs, 1,113 Master of Science degrees, 29 M.Phil degrees, and 294 Postgraduate Diplomas. The Vice-Chancellor described these metrics as a reflection of the students' discipline, hard work, and perseverance in the face of global challenges.

Infrastructure and Digital Investment Milestones

Prof. Anyaehie highlighted significant infrastructural and technological achievements under his administration, including securing UNIZIK's selection into the Federal Government's $617.7 million investment in the Digital and Creative Enterprises programme. This initiative is supported by the Bank of Industry and Agence Française de Développement, underscoring the university's role in the national digital transformation agenda.

Advertisement

Other milestones cited by the Vice-Chancellor include multi-million dollar grants and comprehensive ICT digitalisation projects. He noted that these investments align with his administration's guiding vision, which states that a greater university is possible through innovative administrative and technological advancements. These efforts aim to enhance global relevance and prepare students for future employment demands.

Academic Rankings and International Competitions

The university's commitment to excellence is further evidenced by its rising international profile and competitive success. UNIZIK is now ranked joint fourth in Nigeria in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. This ranking improvement reflects the institution's steady evolution since its formal establishment as a Federal University in 1992, named in honour of Nigeria's first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Beyond academic rankings, the university has achieved notable success in extracurricular domains. The debate team won the 13th All Nigerian Universities Debate Championship for the first time in institutional history. Additionally, university athletes secured silver and bronze medals at the 12th FASU Games in Cairo, Egypt, demonstrating the holistic development of the student body.

Ceremony Dates and Future Directives

The combined convocation ceremonies are scheduled to take place from November 15 to November 20, 2026. These events will feature graduates from the 2025 and 2026 academic sessions who have successfully completed their various programmes and have been found worthy in character and learning. The Vice-Chancellor described the ceremonies as an opportunity to celebrate academic accomplishments while showcasing the university's institutional progress.

Advertisement

In his charge to the graduands, Prof. Anyaehie urged them to anchor their careers on discipline, self-reliance, and excellence. He emphasized that the students are the living proof that a greater university is possible. As they step into the world, the Vice-Chancellor expressed confidence that they will face global challenges with competence, character, and creativity, driven by the strong foundation provided by Nnamdi Azikiwe University.