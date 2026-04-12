UNIZIK Appoints Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu as Chairman of Advancement Management Board

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has appointed Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, a Harvard-trained executive and visionary leader, as Chairman of its Advancement Management Board. This appointment aims to strengthen the university's strategic initiatives and drive growth. Dr. Uzochukwu brings extensive experience in business innovation, leadership, and institutional development, promising significant contributions to UNIZIK's future.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University , Awka, Anambra State ( UNIZIK ) has announced the appointment of Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu , a Harvard executive-trained leader, visionary entrepreneur, and Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos, as Chairman of the University’s Advancement Management Board . This appointment signifies a pivotal moment for UNIZIK as it seeks to fortify its strategic initiatives and propel the institution towards sustained growth and global recognition. Dr.

Uzochukwu, widely recognized as STANEL, brings a wealth of experience in business innovation, leadership, and institutional development, making him a compelling choice for this critical role. His demonstrated expertise in navigating complex business landscapes and fostering impactful partnerships aligns perfectly with UNIZIK’s vision for a future-ready academic environment. This appointment underscores UNIZIK's commitment to assembling a team of exceptional leaders to guide the university towards greater heights. \Prior to this significant appointment, Dr. Uzochukwu served as a member of the Board of Directors of the UNIZIK Business School, a position he commenced in October 2021. His involvement with the Business School provided him with valuable insights into the university's operations and challenges, further equipping him to lead the Advancement Management Board effectively. His track record reflects a consistent commitment to excellence and a proactive approach to driving positive change. Beyond his contributions to UNIZIK, Dr. Uzochukwu holds several notable corporate and academic board positions. He is also recognized as one of the youngest board members of Igbinedion University Okada, a testament to his rising influence in both the Nigerian business and higher education sectors. This diverse portfolio of responsibilities showcases his ability to operate at a high level across various organizational contexts and indicates a deep understanding of the intricacies involved in institutional governance. His experience and network will undoubtedly serve UNIZIK well in its quest to advance its mission and enhance its standing.\Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Uzochukwu articulated his vision for impact-driven leadership. He emphasized the importance of proactive individuals in shaping the future of great institutions, stating that they are “propelled by intentional people.” He further articulated his commitment, adding “I come with a responsibility to bring strategic thinking, bold partnership and a relentless drive for excellence.” This statement reflects his dedication to fostering strategic collaborations, implementing innovative strategies, and striving for excellence in all aspects of the university's advancement efforts. At the inauguration ceremony held at the UNIZIK Business School Hall, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ugochukwu Anyaehie, expressed his unwavering confidence in the newly constituted board. The Vice Chancellor specifically highlighted Dr. Uzochukwu’s proven commitment to institutional excellence and emphasized the significant benefits UNIZIK stands to gain from his leadership and strategic direction. This public endorsement from the Vice Chancellor further reinforces the significance of this appointment and the optimism surrounding the university's future. Dr. Uzochukwu’s appointment as Chairman of the Advancement Management Board represents a strategic investment in UNIZIK's future. It marks a decisive step in the university’s ongoing endeavors to reinforce its advancement initiatives and elevate its standing on the global stage. This appointment is a clear indication of UNIZIK’s dedication to attracting and retaining top-tier talent and signifies a commitment to excellence





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UNIZIK Nnamdi Azikiwe University Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu Advancement Management Board Leadership

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