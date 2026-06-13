University Students Arrested for Murder of Fellow Student in Kogi State

Two students of Prince Abubakar Audu University have been arrested for the murder of a 300-level Biochemistry student. The university's internal security team apprehended the suspects within two hours of the incident. The Vice-Chancellor, during a condolence visit, confirmed the arrests and emphasized the institution's zero-tolerance policy toward violence and cultism. Further security reforms are planned to prevent future incidents.

Two students from Prince Abubakar Audu University , located in Ayingba, Kogi State , have been taken into custody in relation to the killing of David Ocholi Solomon, a 300-level Biochemistry student at the same university.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Salisu Usman Ogbo, shared this information during a condolence visit to the bereaved family in Lokoja on Saturday. According to Uredo Omale, the university's spokesperson, the suspects were detained within two hours of the crime and subsequently transferred to security authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution. Professor Ogbo explained that the university's internal security team made the arrests before handing the individuals over to law enforcement.

He was attending the 35th Annual National Conference and Convention of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) at the University of Ibadan when he learned of the tragic event. The university is cooperating fully with security agencies to ensure a comprehensive investigation and to uncover all participants in the incident. The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that the institution has a zero-tolerance stance against cultism, violence, and criminal activity.

He noted that security measures have been intensified on and around campus and that additional reforms will be implemented soon to prevent similar occurrences. Professor Ogbo expressed gratitude to Governor Usman Ododo, traditional rulers, and security agencies for their assistance in preserving peace within the university community. On behalf of the family, the deceased's father, Mr Solomon Idachaba, thanked the university management for their condolences and praised the rapid apprehension of the suspects





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Abubakar Audu University Murder Student Arrest Kogi State Campus Security Vice-Chancellor Investigation Zero-Tolerance Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe news text discusses the issue of billions of dollars being diverted from the upgrade of a maritime university in Nigeria to a repealed academy. It highlights the challenges faced by the maritime university and the need for transparency and accountability in the allocation of funds.

Read more »

Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe article discusses the issue of billions of naira flowing into a repealed maritime university, while the institution remains in a state of disrepair.

Read more »

Special Report: Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThe news text discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the diversion of funds to a repealed academy. It also highlights the report that restores hope for Cross River and the issue of weak methane enforcement in Nigeria.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyThis special report highlights the challenges and controversies surrounding the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, which has been plagued by financial mismanagement and corruption. The article discusses the diversion of funds intended for the university's development into a now-defunct academy, causing delays and setbacks in the upgrade process.

Read more »