Formal inquiries confirm Dr. Pearse was never employed at Chicago State University, contradicting his assertion of serving as programme director from 1985 to 1990.

Official records from Chicago State University have definitively disproven claims that Dr. Pearse served as a programme director at the institution between 1985 and 1990. This discovery directly contradicts his previous assertions regarding his professional history and employment tenure.

Core Details of Employment Dispute

The verification process was initiated after Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, Executive Director of the Federal Housing Authority, issued a seven-day ultimatum. Omowaiye demanded a retraction from Pearse after he claimed President Bola Tinubu did not attend the university. The ultimatum set a strict deadline for addressing the false statements made in public forums.

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Dr. Awe Olatokunbo, Director of Operations at Multiviz Health Services in New York, led the formal investigation. He conducted extensive inquiries with the university following consultations with Omowaiye's legal team. His primary objective was to verify the authenticity of Pearse's claims regarding his employment at the academic institution.

Stakeholder Positions and Verification Process

Dr. Awe physically visited the university campus and was advised to submit written requests to the relevant departments. These departments are responsible for keeping employment and academic records. The inquiry process required formal documentation to ensure accuracy and compliance with institutional policies.

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Formal inquiries were subsequently sent to the University Archives and Special Collections Office in Illinois. The request also included letters to the Human Resources Department and the Office of Legal Affairs. These departments were asked to confirm Pearse's alleged employment between 1985 and 1990.

According to Dr. Awe, a letter dated November 12, 2026, was sent to the university. This letter requested confirmation of Pearse's position as programme director, including his official title, department, and dates of appointment. The request also sought historical employment directories and administrative documents.

Real-World Impact and Official Responses

The university's Archives and Special Collections Office reported that Pearse's name did not appear in available yearbooks for 1985, 1986, and 1988. They advised that further verification should be sought from the Human Resources Department. This initial finding suggested a significant discrepancy in the claimed timeline.

The Office of Legal Affairs responded on November 13, 2026, stating that a search conducted under the Freedom of Information Act produced no records. The response addressed to Dr. Awe stated that no responsive records were returned based on the information provided. This official stance reinforced the lack of evidence supporting Pearse's claims.

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A separate request was submitted to the university's Human Resources Department on November 17, 2026. The department responded in an email dated November 18, 2026, at 8:46 p.m. The email stated that Pearse was not listed in the university's database as a former employee. Keith Hooker of CSU signed the email, advising Dr. Awe to check if Pearse was referring to the correct university.

Final Conclusions and Future Implications

The collective responses from these three university offices definitively contradict Pearse's assertion. He had claimed to work at Chicago State University as a programme director between 1985 and 1990. The absence of his name in yearbooks, legal records, and employee databases proves this statement false.

This revelation resolves the dispute initiated by Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye. The Federal Housing Authority Executive Director had demanded a retraction of false statements about President Bola Tinubu's education. The evidence gathered by Dr. Awe provides the necessary basis for Pearse to correct the record. The failure to provide proof of employment undermines his credibility on matters related to his professional background and historical associations.