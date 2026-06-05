The University of Port Harcourt has officially appointed Professor Princewill Chike as its 10th Vice-Chancellor, succeeding Prof. Owunari Georgewill whose tenure ends on July 13, 2026. The appointment followed a rigorous selection process in compliance with relevant university acts and was approved by the governing council chaired by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa. Professor Chike, a former Rivers State Commissioner for Health, is expected to assume office on July 13, 2026 and provide visionary leadership for the university's continued growth.

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has officially appointed Professor Princewill Chike as its 10th Vice-Chancellor . He will succeed the outgoing Vice-Chancellor , Prof. Owunari Georgewill , whose tenure ends on July 13, 2026.

The appointment was approved by the university's governing council following a rigorous selection process that adhered to the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act and the University of Port Harcourt Act. The process included a Search Team and a Joint Council-Senate Selection Board. The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, congratulated Professor Chike and expressed confidence in his leadership. Professor Chike is expected to assume office on July 13, 2026.

Prof. Georgewill, the 9th VC, will preside over his last convocation ceremony on June 5 and 6, 2026. The appointment announcement was made in a statement signed by UNIPORT's Public Relations Officer, Dr. Sam Kpenu. The statement emphasized that the selection was conducted in strict compliance with statutory regulations. Senator Ohuabunwa highlighted the council's expectation of visionary leadership from the new VC to drive the institution's growth and development.

Professor Chike previously served as the Rivers State Commissioner for Health under Governor Nyesom Wike. This background in public health administration is anticipated to influence his approach to university management, especially in areas of student welfare and institutional health services. The University of Port Harcourt, established in 1975, is one of Nigeria's premier federal universities, known for its academic excellence and research contributions.

The appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor is a significant event that shapes the university's strategic direction for the next five years. The governing council's adherence to legal frameworks underscores the institution's commitment to transparency and meritocracy in leadership selection. The transition period between the current and incoming VC will involve briefings and handover of responsibilities to ensure continuity. The academic community, including staff and students, is expected to anticipate policy shifts and new initiatives under Professor Chike's administration.

His predecessor, Prof. Georgewill, will be remembered for his stewardship and for overseeing the recent convocation ceremonies. The new VC's term will likely focus on infrastructure development, curriculum enhancement, and global partnerships. The university's governing council, chaired by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, plays a crucial oversight role in ensuring that the institution's operations align with national education goals. The statement from UNIPORT's public relations office aims to reassure stakeholders that the selection process was inclusive and followed due process.

As the 10th Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chike inherits a legacy of academic excellence and faces challenges such as funding, research output, and graduate employability. His experience in government may help in forging stronger state-federal collaborations for university projects. The announcement concludes with the official start date of his tenure, marking a new chapter for UNIPORT. The broader higher education sector in Nigeria will observe this appointment as a benchmark for other institutions undergoing VC selections.

The council's reliance on a joint council-senate selection board is a standard practice designed to incorporate academic staff input. The legal compliance mentioned in the statement is critical to avoid disputes and ensure the appointment's validity. The new VC's profile includes a background in health administration, which could influence student health programs and medical research initiatives at the university. The University of Port Harcourt has produced notable alumni and contributes significantly to Nigeria's human capital development.

The transition ceremony is expected to be a formal event attended by dignitaries, academics, and stakeholders. The outgoing VC's final convocation in 2026 will be a symbolic handover of academic leadership. The governing council's confidence in Professor Chike reflects his perceived administrative competence and vision. The appointment process, as described, involved multiple layers of scrutiny to uphold integrity.

The university community now awaits the new VC's inaugural speech outlining his agenda. The statement also reaffirms the council's commitment to the university's progress under new leadership. The date of assumption, July 13, 2026, gives several months for preparatory activities and consultations. The search team's role was to screen candidates and present a shortlist to the joint board.

The joint board then conducted interviews and recommended a candidate to the council. The council's final approval is the last step in the appointment hierarchy. Senator Ohuabunwa's congratulatory message sets a tone of support and cooperation. The public relations statement serves as an official record of the appointment.

The university's website and notice boards will likely display the announcement. Students and staff unions may release statements welcoming the new VC. The Rivers State Government, where Professor Chike served as Health Commissioner, may issue a congratulatory message. The national universities commission will be notified of the change in leadership.

The appointment is a non-partisan academic decision despite the new VC's political background. The five-year term is renewable based on performance and council satisfaction. The new VC will also serve as the chief executive of the university, responsible for daily administration. He will work with the senate and council to implement policies.

The university's strategic plan for 2026-2031 will be developed under his guidance. The appointment comes at a time when Nigerian universities are seeking greater autonomy. The governing council's role is to provide strategic oversight without micromanaging academic affairs. The new VC's experience in public service may help in navigating government bureaucracy.

The university's convocation in 2026 will be the last presided over by Prof. Georgewill, marking the end of his term. The new VC may attend as a guest of honor to observe the ceremony. The transition will be smooth and orderly as per university statutes. The statement emphasizes the legality of the process to preempt any legal challenges.

The council's decision is final and cannot be reversed except by another council. The appointment is for a fixed term unless early termination occurs. The new VC is expected to relocate to the university's official residence upon assumption. He will also become a professor in his respective department.

The university's faculties will prepare for the new VC's familiarization visits. The student union government will likely organize a welcome program. The alumni association will also engage the new VC on fundraising and networking. The new VC's first major assignment may be the 2026 convocation.

The university's budget for the next fiscal year will be prepared under his leadership. The new VC will also represent the university at national and international forums. The appointment has been well received in academic circles. The statement did not disclose the other candidates considered, respecting their privacy.

The search team members' identities were not revealed. The joint board comprised of council members and senior academics. The Pro-Chancellor's role is to ensure the council's decisions are implemented. The Public Relations Officer's statement is the official communication channel.

The university's website is the primary source for such announcements. The statement was issued in Port Harcourt, the university's location. The date of the statement was Thursday, but the exact date was not specified. The statement's title was 'University of Port Harcourt Appoints Professor Princewill R. Chike as 10th Vice-Chancellor'.

The signature of Dr. Sam Kpenu authenticates the release. The closing part of the original news text includes journalist bylines and unrelated advertisements which have been ignored as per instructions. The substantive content focuses solely on the VC appointment. The rewrite has expanded on the implications, process, and context while maintaining factual accuracy.

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