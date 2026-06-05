University of Port Harcourt Appoints Prof. Princewill Chike as 10th Vice-Chancellor

The Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt has approved the appointment of Professor Princewill Chike as the institution's 10th vice-chancellor, effective July 13. Chike, a former Rivers State Commissioner for Health, succeeds Professor Owunari Georgewill.

The Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has officially approved the appointment of Professor Princewill Chike as the institution's 10th vice-chancellor. The announcement was made by the university's spokesperson, Sam Kpenu, in a statement issued on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Professor Chike is set to assume office on 13 July, following the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill, on the same date. The appointment marks a significant transition for the university, which has been navigating challenges related to funding, infrastructure, and academic standards.

The selection process was rigorous and transparent, conducted by a Search Team and a Joint Council-Senate Selection Board, operating in strict compliance with the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act and the University of Port Harcourt Act. This process involved extensive consultations and evaluations to identify a candidate capable of steering the university toward greater heights.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mao Ohuabunwa, praised the process for its adherence to extant laws and regulations, ensuring that the best candidate emerged. He also noted that the search team and selection board members demonstrated professionalism and dedication throughout the exercise.

The approval of Professor Chike's appointment has been met with optimism from various stakeholders, including academic staff, students, and alumni, who hope that his leadership will usher in a new era of progress and innovation at UNIPORT. The university, located in Rivers State, is one of Nigeria's premier federal universities, known for its contributions to research and education in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

The outgoing vice-chancellor, Professor Georgewill, has served for a full term and is credited with several achievements, including the establishment of new academic programs and improved campus infrastructure. His tenure also saw increased international collaborations and a boost in research output. As he prepares to hand over, the university community looks forward to building on these foundations under new leadership.

Professor Princewill Chike brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as Rivers State Commissioner for Health during the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike. In that capacity, he oversaw significant health sector reforms, particularly in the areas of primary healthcare and disease surveillance. Chike, a professor of health sciences, has also held various academic and administrative positions at the university and other institutions.

His background in health administration and academia is expected to inform his approach to managing the university's affairs. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals and has been involved in policy development at state and national levels. Stakeholders believe that his combined experience in governance and academia will be instrumental in addressing some of the pressing issues facing UNIPORT, such as funding shortages, staff welfare, and student accommodation.

In his acceptance statement, Professor Chike emphasized his commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, transparency, and inclusivity. He outlined a vision that prioritizes research, technology-driven learning, and community engagement. The Governing Council chairman expressed confidence that Chike possesses the capacity to advance the university's vision and sustain its tradition of excellence. As UNIPORT prepares for this leadership change, the broader landscape of Nigerian higher education continues to evolve.

Many federal universities are undergoing transitions, with new vice-chancellors expected to tackle challenges such as underfunding, brain drain, and the need for digital transformation. The appointment of Professor Chike is seen as a step in the right direction for UNIPORT, and the entire university community is hopeful for a productive tenure. The university's stakeholders, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have indicated their willingness to cooperate with the new administration to achieve shared goals.

With the official handover date set for 13 July, the university is now focused on ensuring a smooth transition. The outgoing vice-chancellor has promised to provide comprehensive handover notes and support to facilitate continuity.

Meanwhile, Professor Chike has already begun consultations with key university bodies, including the Senate, Congregation, and student representatives, to align on priorities. The coming months will be critical as the new vice-chancellor implements his strategic plans while navigating the complexities of university governance. The University of Port Harcourt, established in 1975, has a proud history of producing graduates who have excelled in various fields.

As it welcomes its 10th vice-chancellor, the institution reaffirms its commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and societal impact. The appointment of Professor Princewill Chike represents not just a change in leadership but also an opportunity for renewal and growth. The university community and the public at large will be watching closely as this new chapter unfolds





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