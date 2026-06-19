University of Lagos Confirms Water Contamination in Moremi Hall, Advises Boiling Water

The University of Lagos has confirmed that water from Moremi Hall, a female dormitory, is contaminated. It urges students and staff to boil drinking water and to report any illness to the medical centre.

The University of Lagos has issued a formal warning after laboratory tests confirmed that water samples taken from Moremi Hall , a female dormitory, were contaminated.

The university urged all students and staff to treat the water as unsafe until further analysis can be completed for other hostels. The directive was issued by Adejoke Alaga‑Ibraheem, the head of the university's communication unit, in a Thursday release that followed a series of complaints about sickness among hostel residents. Students had reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea after using the water supplied in their living quarters.

The university's investigation began in earnest after a Wednesday notice that a major review of the campus water supply system was underway. The review included comprehensive laboratory testing of samples from various halls of residence. The preliminary results from the sampling showed contamination specifically in Moremi Hall. While the tests of other hostels were still in progress, the university immediately implemented precautionary measures to limit the risk of further spread.

According to the university, these measures involve restricting the use of untreated tap water to washing and sanitation only, and requiring that any water intended for drinking or cooking be boiled. The statement explained that the outbreak of concern can be traced to the university's geographic context. Located on wetlands and experiencing the rainy season, the campus's water infrastructure is vulnerable to contamination from surface runoff and potential overflows.

In light of these conditions, university officials advised the community to remain calm and to rely exclusively on official communication from the institution for verified updates. The university also requested that unverified information be avoided to prevent unnecessary panic. Medical staff at the university's medical centre were asked to treat any person experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea or other illness immediately.

The university medical centre has been receiving reports and conducting assessments, and the centre's physicians indicated that, so far, there is no definitive medical link between the reported illnesses and the campus water supply. Some students who have presented with symptoms live off campus, further complicating the investigation.

The student union, represented by President Akinpelu Bolaji, confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and that no conclusive evidence of a causal link between the water supply and the illnesses has been found yet. The union's statement notes that medical personnel have examined the current cases and found no evidence that the water system is a source, while acknowledging that one of the hostel blocks had previously shown discoloured water due to a borehole issue.

The university demands that any affected member of the community report symptoms immediately to the medical centre for assessment and treatment. The communication unit stresses the importance of keeping mental well‑being in check as the university works to resolve the water quality issues. The warning was issued a day after students in one of the halls reported an increase in gastrointestinal symptoms, prompting the university to act swiftly in order to protect public health.

The university's executive leadership has issued statements about ongoing collaboration with local water authorities and the Ministry of Health to understand the root cause of the contamination and to ensure that all drinking water meets safety standards. In addition to the immediate health recommendations, the university is re‑evaluating its wastewater and drainage systems to eliminate potential sources of contamination. Engineers have been called in to inspect borehole access points, pipe integrity, and treatment facilities.

The university also intends to conduct regular monitoring of water quality across all hostels and to upgrade infrastructure as needed. This incident has highlighted the need for consistent water quality oversight on wetland campuses where the risk of contamination is higher during periods of heavy rainfall. The University of Lagos reassured the community that it will keep the public apprised as investigations progress.





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University Of Lagos Water Contamination Moremi Hall Student Health Public Safety

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