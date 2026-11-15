University of Ilorin Construction Halted Following Student Protests and Court Injunction

An excavator leaves the University of Ilorin campus after students protested road excavation work and a court issued an interim injunction against the contractor.

An excavator linked to construction work on disputed land has left the University of Ilorin campus. This removal occurred days after students staged a protest and a court issued an interim injunction restraining further work at the site. A video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday confirms the machine was seen being moved out of the university premises.

It remains unclear whether this movement followed the court order, a decision by the contractor, or another arrangement with the university management. The development comes four days after students, led by Students' Union President Adam Mozeed, staged a protest on 11 November over the excavation of part of a road on campus.

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Student Unrest Disrupts Health And Pharmacy Access

Students complained that the construction work was disrupting movement and could affect access to classes. The disruption particularly impacted students of the College of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Pharmacy. Mr Mozeed stated during the protest that the union was dissatisfied with how the work began.

He accused university management of failing to consult students or explain the project. Mozeed questioned how long the work would take and criticized the lack of stakeholder engagement. He called on the university management to explain why the road was being excavated and how the disruption would affect students.

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Court Restricts Contractor Activities On Disputed Land

The students' protest coincided with an interim injunction the university obtained against Craneburg Construction Company Limited and persons whose names are unknown. In an order dated 11 November, the Upper Area Court 1, Ilorin, restrained the company. The court barred its agents, privies, and anyone acting through them from further clearing, constructing, developing, or trespassing on the land.

The restricted area is located between the university's College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy. The court granted the application and directed that the injunction remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the university's motion on notice. The injunction was signed by Judge S. H. Ajumobi.

Ambiguity Surrounds Contractor And University Response

Although the excavator has now been seen leaving the campus, the video does not establish whether the contractor has withdrawn from the project permanently. It is also unknown whether other construction activities will continue at the site. The university management has yet to publicly explain the circumstances surrounding the construction work.

Officials have not responded to the students' complaints or clarified the implications of the court order. It is unclear whether the university reached any agreement with the contractor over the disputed land or the removal of the equipment. The court order is interim and does not determine the ownership of the land. It also does not resolve the substantive rights of the parties involved in the dispute.