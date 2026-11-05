University of Ibadan Professor Proposes National Psychology Agenda for Security

Professor Aderemi Alarape urges the Federal Government to adopt non-kinetic security strategies and establish a National Behavioural Insights Unit to combat banditry and insecurity.

Professor Aderemi Alarape, a senior academic in the Department of Psychology at the University of Ibadan, has issued a comprehensive call for the Federal Government of Nigeria to fundamentally reshape its approach to national security and public policy through behavioral science. Speaking during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the department held at the Psychology Rotunda on Tuesday, Alarape argued that current strategies relying heavily on military force are insufficient to resolve the nation's deep-seated security crises.

The Case for Non-Kinetic Security Strategies

Alarape explicitly advised the government to integrate non-kinetic security approaches to effectively counter the escalating challenges of banditry, insurgency, and communal strife across the country. He emphasized that the persistent insecurity plaguing Nigeria cannot be solved by the barrel of a gun alone, urging policymakers to recognize the limitations of purely physical interventions in addressing complex social disorders.

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The professor stated that the nation must significantly invest in the psychology of radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration to tackle the root causes of violent extremism and conflict. He noted that while the country has historically concentrated resources on physical infrastructure and military might, it has dangerously neglected the psychological infrastructure required to stabilize communities and prevent violence.

Establishing a National Behavioural Insights Unit

To operationalize this shift in strategy, Alarape proposed the immediate establishment of a National Behavioural Insights Unit within the Federal Government. This new body would be tasked with ensuring that all public policies, ranging from taxation frameworks to health campaigns, are designed with a deep, scientific understanding of human behavior and decision-making processes.

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He argued that Nigeria requires a paradigm shift in its development strategy to acknowledge the critical importance of psychological science in addressing problems across government, society, families, education, and healthcare. The don described this proposal as the 'Psychology for National Transformation Agenda,' presenting it as a concrete blueprint for using psychological science to directly solve Nigeria's most nagging national challenges.

Integrating Psychology Into Education and Healthcare

Looking beyond immediate security threats, Alarape advocated for the integration of school psychology and mental health counseling into the national education system. He highlighted that such interventions are essential for addressing critical issues such as examination malpractice, cultism, depression, and suicide among young people, noting that the concept of neuroplasticity proves individuals can develop abilities through learning and experience.

In the healthcare sector, the professor called for the mandatory integration of psychological services into primary healthcare centers nationwide. He stressed that mental health is a fundamental human right and an essential component of overall wellbeing, warning that inadequate support systems leave citizens vulnerable to untreated psychological trauma and cognitive barriers that sustain poverty.

Alumni Roles and Departmental Milestones

During the same event, Professor Nyitor Shenge outlined the vital role of alumni in sustaining the department's growth, tracing its establishment back to 1976 and the graduation of its first students in the 1979/80 academic session. He highlighted that the department introduced its Master's in Managerial Psychology programme in 1996, followed by the Legal, Criminological and Security Psychology programme in the 2002/2003 academic session.

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Shenge emphasized that alumni are indispensable stakeholders who contribute through financial support, mentorship, and advocacy, asserting that a department without an active alumni association is destined to decline while one with strong alumni ties thrives. Professor Benjamin Ehigie also spoke on the national significance of the discipline, identifying trauma care and rehabilitation as key interventions for addressing the lingering effects of insurgency and communal violence on the population.