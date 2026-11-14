University of Ibadan Graduates Adeoye and Hammed Top Convocation with 3.97 CGPA

Two University of Ibadan alumni, Adeoye Thomas Adesoye and Abdullah Ishola Hammed, graduated with first-class honors and a 3.97 CGPA, claiming top honors in their respective faculties.

Adeoye Thomas Adesoye and Abdullah Ishola Hammed, recent alumni of the University of Ibadan, have secured top positions during the institution's convocation ceremony. Both graduates achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.97 out of 4.00, earning first-class honors in their respective academic disciplines for the 2024/2025 session.

Adeoye Achieves Top Honors in Science Faculty

Adeoye Thomas Adesoye, a graduate of the Department of Physics within the Faculty of Science, was declared the overall best graduating student among the University of Ibadan's 6,025 graduates in the 2024/2025 academic session. He also received the distinction of being the best graduating student in the Faculty of Science for the year. His academic performance was marked by 61 A grades across 63 courses, including the highest scores in more than 13 courses and four perfect examination results.

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During his studies, Adesoye was supported by five scholarships: the Bovas Foundation Scholarship, MTN Foundation Scholarship, David Dickson Educational Foundation Scholarship, FSB Scholarship, and the Egbe Omo Oduduwa Inc. of South Florida Scholarship. He noted that his academic journey began in Iwo, Osun State, where he became the first person in his family to attend university, as his parents did not study beyond secondary school and neither did his siblings.

Abdullah Ishola Hammed Leads Technology Faculty

Abdullah Ishola Hammed, who studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering in the Faculty of Technology, also graduated with a CGPA of 3.97 out of 4.00. He was acclaimed as the best graduating student in his department and the overall best graduating student in the Faculty of Technology for the 2024/2025 academic session. Hammed described his CGPA as the highest achieved in the university, alongside his faculty-level award.

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The achievements of both students were highlighted in interviews published by IndyPress, the University of Ibadan's campus publication. Their faculty-level distinctions and individual grade point averages have been recognized as significant milestones for the institution's 2024/2025 graduating cohort.

Overcoming Educational Barriers in Osun State

Adesoye shared that public schools in Iwo face serious challenges, including a lack of relevant teachers. His interest in Physics developed during secondary school when Andrew Adeboye Adesanya, a corps member, introduced him to the subject and offered extra lessons. Despite having no money and feeling discouraged, Adesoye attended the lessons. Adesanya supported him by buying food for him when he came for tutoring, allowing Adesoye to continue his studies.

Adesoye initially wanted to study Computer Science at the University of Ibadan but missed the cut-off mark by one point, scoring an aggregate of 64 against a required 65. His pastor advised him to accept admission into Physics and consider changing departments later. He eventually developed an interest in computational Physics and decided to remain in the programme.

Research Impact and Future Academic Plans

Adesoye's undergraduate research focused on superconductivity in B2F2 using machine learning and density functional theory. His work aimed to identify materials that could conduct electricity without resistance. He explained that this research could contribute to discovering superconducting materials that operate at higher temperatures, potentially reducing the cost of technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging machines.

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Currently serving at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Adesoye has started applying to graduate schools abroad to pursue a master's degree and later a PhD in computational materials science. He emphasized that excellence is not meant for only some people and that he focused on learning from colleagues rather than entering the university with the ambition of becoming the best student.