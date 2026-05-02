University of Cross River State Director of Sports Dies in Road Accident

Tragic accident claims the life of Solomon Nya, Director of Sports for the University of Cross River State SUG, along with two others. The SUG President is critically injured and receiving treatment.

A devastating road accident on the evening of May 1st near Calabar , in the Odukpani area of Cross River State, has resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals, including Solomon Nya , the Director of Sports for the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the University of Cross River State.

The incident, which unfolded during a public holiday, has left a community reeling and many others critically injured. Preliminary reports indicate a significant number of occupants were traveling in the vehicle involved when the crash occurred. The scene was described by an eyewitness as chaotic, with immediate efforts focused on rescuing those trapped and transporting the injured to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

The condition of the injured is varied, ranging from severe to critical, with medical personnel working tirelessly to provide care. The most concerning case is that of the SUG President, who remains unconscious at the UCTH emergency unit. An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard news expressed grave concern for the President’s life, stating that his condition is extremely precarious. The President sustained critical injuries in the accident and is currently receiving intensive medical attention.

The eyewitness’s statement underscores the severity of the crash and the potential for further loss. Beyond the SUG President, several other occupants of the vehicle suffered substantial injuries, requiring immediate and ongoing medical intervention. The remains of those who perished, including Solomon Nya, have been respectfully transferred to the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting identification and proper arrangements for their final rites.

The atmosphere at the UCTH is understandably somber, with friends, family, and fellow students anxiously awaiting updates on the condition of the injured and mourning the loss of life. The incident has cast a dark shadow over the university community, prompting an outpouring of grief and support. As of the time this report was compiled, the University of Cross River State management has not yet released an official statement regarding the accident.

This silence has fueled speculation and anxiety among students and staff, who are eager for information and reassurance. The lack of immediate communication from the university administration is unusual, given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved – a key SUG leader and the Director of Sports.

It is anticipated that a statement will be issued shortly, providing details about the university’s response to the tragedy, including support for the families of the deceased and injured, as well as any planned memorial activities. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of road travel and the importance of prioritizing safety. Investigations are expected to be launched to determine the cause of the crash and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The entire university community is united in hoping for a swift recovery for the injured SUG President and offering condolences to the families affected by this heartbreaking event. The loss of Solomon Nya is particularly felt, as he was a dedicated and respected member of the student body, actively involved in promoting sports and student welfare





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University Of Cross River State Road Accident Students’ Union Government Solomon Nya SUG President UCTH Odukpani Calabar

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