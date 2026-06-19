University of Calabar to Host 2026 NUGA Games with 50,000 Athletes

The University of Calabar announces its readiness to host the 2026 Nigeria Universities Games Association (NUGA) Games from November 14-24, expecting over 50,000 athletes from more than 50 universities. Vice-Chancellor Offiong Offiong assured a safe, integrous event and highlighted legacy sports infrastructure and stakeholder collaboration.

The University of Calabar (UniCal) is set to host the 2026 Nigeria Universities Games Association (NUGA) Games, a major biennial sporting event scheduled from November 14 to 24.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Offiong Offiong, announced at a news conference in Calabar that no fewer than 50,000 athletes from over 50 universities nationwide are expected to participate in the 28th edition of the games. He emphasized the institution's full preparedness to deliver a memorable event grounded in integrity, fairness, and sportsmanship. The vice-chancellor highlighted the games as a vital platform for promoting both academic and athletic excellence while fostering unity among Nigerian universities.

He also reassured that extensive security collaborations with relevant agencies are underway to ensure a hitch‑free competition, noting that although Calabar is already one of the country's most peaceful cities, additional measures are being implemented to safeguard participants and visitors. Professor Offiong appealed to stakeholders-including government bodies, corporate organizations, alumni, and development partners-to support the successful hosting of the games, while commending the Cross River State Government for its continued partnership.

He revealed that hosting the event will accelerate the development of modern, durable sports facilities on campus, with a dedicated sports complex planned as a legacy project for the 2026 games. This infrastructure is intended to serve as a lasting reminder of the event and to nurture future national and international sporting champions. The vice‑chancellor also urged the NUGA Council to maintain its guidance and cooperation as preparations intensify.

Historically, the NUGA Games began in 1966 at the University of Ibadan, and UniCal previously hosted the competition in 1990





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