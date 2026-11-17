The University of Benin graduates 11,357 students with 140 First-Class degrees. Vice-Chancellor Omoregie highlights digital reforms and peaceful academic session at 2025 convocation.

University of Benin Vice-Chancellor Professor Omoregie has announced that the institution will confer degrees on a total of 11,357 students during its upcoming 2025/2026 convocation. This major academic milestone includes 8,789 undergraduates and 2,568 postgraduate students who have successfully completed their respective courses. Among the graduating cohort, 140 undergraduates have distinguished themselves by earning First-Class Honours degrees.

Graduation Statistics and Academic Distinctions

The Senate of the University of Benin has approved the graduation of these candidates after verifying their character and academic standing. In addition to the 140 First-Class graduates, 2,589 students will receive Second-Class Honours Upper Division. The remaining undergraduates include 4,465 recipients of Second-Class Honours Lower Division and 513 holders of Third-Class degrees.

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At the postgraduate level, 484 students are set to be awarded doctoral degrees, while 44 will receive Master of Philosophy degrees. The university is also scheduled to confer honorary doctorate degrees on three distinguished alumni and award the title of Professor Emeritus to one retired professor in recognition of their service.

Program Expansion and Accreditation Milestones

Professor Omoregie attributed the success of the 2025/2026 academic session to the commitment of all stakeholders and described it as peaceful and highly productive. A significant achievement during this period was the full accreditation of all 34 academic programmes presented to the National Universities Commission. Additionally, the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine programme was successfully restored and accredited after being previously suspended.

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The academic infrastructure of the institution has also expanded significantly under the current administration. Vice-Chancellor Omoregie noted that the university has grown from 17 faculties when he assumed office to 22 faculties. This expansion includes the establishment of five new centres and institutes designed to enhance research and learning capabilities.

Digital Transformation and Administrative Innovation

To improve operational efficiency, the University of Benin has implemented a comprehensive digital transformation strategy. This includes the development of an in-house student information management portal that handles records for certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate students. The system supports efficient transcript processing and has reduced the institution's dependence on external service providers for data management.

Vice-Chancellor Omoregie stated that these innovations align with global best practices aimed at repositioning the University of Benin as a premier academic institution in Nigeria. He emphasized that less than two years into his tenure, the administration has introduced significant changes to streamline academic and administrative processes.

Convocation Schedule and Guest Speakers

Convocation activities are scheduled to begin on 24 November with an interfaith service and a Founder's Day lecture. The lecture, titled The Wealth Beneath Our Feet and the Wealth Within Our Minds: Rethinking Leadership, Education, and National Development, will be delivered by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan. Eyesan is an alumnus and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

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The main convocation lecture is set for 26 November and will be delivered by Attahiru Jega. Jega is a professor, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and serves as a special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Presidential Livestock Reform. His lecture topic is Reinvigoration and Revitalisation of the Nigerian University System: What Is to Be Done?