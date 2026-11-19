ASUU at University of Abuja accuses FCT Minister Nyesom Wike of forging reports and disregarding court orders to seize 7,000 hectares, sparking industrial unrest.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) branch at the University of Abuja has declared a state of emergency as tensions with the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) reach a breaking point. The union is accusing the administration of manipulating official documents to justify the seizure of thousands of hectares of institutional land. This escalation threatens to trigger a fresh industrial crisis at the institution, disrupting academic activities and civil order on campus.

ASUU Challenges FCTA Land Report Validity

Prof Sylvanus Ugoh, the ASUU chairman at the University of Abuja, explicitly rejected the validity of a joint committee report cited by the FCTA. He stated during an exclusive interview on LEADERSHIP Television that the committee held only one inauguration meeting and never reconvened to produce any findings. Ugoh challenged the administration to release meeting minutes, attendance records, and member signatures to prove the report's authenticity.

Also read ASUU Accuses FCT Minister Wike of Disregarding Court Order Over University of Abuja Land

The union leadership described the circulating document as a fraudulent creation designed to legitimize the reduction of the university's landholding. By denying the existence of any substantive deliberation by the joint task committee, ASUU argues that the FCTA lacks a legal or procedural basis for its proposed actions. This denial forms the core of their accusation against the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Wike Administration Plans Land Reallocation

The conflict centers on the original allocation of 11,824 hectares to the University of Abuja. The FCT administration, led by Minister Nyesom Wike, announced plans in June 2025 to reduce this holding by approximately 7,000 hectares. This reduction would leave the university with roughly 4,000 hectares, a move the union argues is designed to dismantle the institution.

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Wike reportedly announced the proposed reduction while commissioning a road project within the university premises on June 30, 2025. Following this announcement, the FCTA allegedly proceeded to allocate portions of the disputed land to private entities. Reports indicate that statutory rights of occupancy have been issued to eight different companies involved in ten separate allocations.

Prof Ugoh Highlights Legal and Institutional Risks

Prof Sylvanus Ugoh emphasized that the university requires the full extent of its land for essential academic infrastructure. He cited the need for an airstrip for the aeronautical engineering programme, commercial farms for agriculture departments, and specialized facilities for veterinary medicine. Ugoh argued that the university's 38-year history justifies its current land size for future expansion and development needs.

The union leader criticized the transfer of public university land to private companies as a violation of the public interest. He questioned the identities of the beneficiaries and their intended projects on land established for national educational purposes. The union maintains that stripping the university of this land is equivalent to forcing it to cease existence.

Court Order Disregarded Amidst Protests

Complicating the dispute is an August 18, 2026 order from an FCT High Court directing all parties to maintain the status quo. The court issued this directive pending the determination of a substantive legal suit regarding the land ownership. ASUU holds a certified true copy of this order and accuses the FCTA of blatant disregard for the rule of law.

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Despite the court injunction, the union alleges that the administration continued with subsequent land allocations. Ugoh described these actions as extreme lawlessness and a total abandonment of democratic principles. He warned that such disregard for judicial authority could lead to severe consequences for industrial relations within the university community.

Workers Block University Main Gate

The tension culminated in direct action as workers and university community members blocked the main gate of the institution. This protest was a response to the alleged reallocation of land and the perceived threat to the university's viability. The shutdown halted normal academic and administrative activities, signaling the depth of anger among staff and students.

ASUU has called on the FCTA to immediately reverse all disputed land allocations. The union insists that the university must retain its original 11,824 hectares to function effectively. Failure to resolve these disputes quickly may lead to prolonged industrial action and further disruption of educational services in the Federal Capital Territory.