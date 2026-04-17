University Celebrates Academic Excellence Amidst NELFUND Disbursement Concerns

The institution's Vice-Chancellor shared comprehensive convocation statistics, revealing a large number of graduands, including significant numbers achieving first-class honours. He also addressed the participation of 5,000 students in the NELFUND scheme in 2025 and highlighted that 15,000 out of 19,000 NELFUND applications for 2026 have been approved, while expressing concern over delayed fund disbursement.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution revealed significant statistics concerning student achievements and financial aid during a press briefing held in anticipation of the university's 18th convocation ceremony. He announced that approximately 5,000 students have successfully benefited from the NELFUND scheme in the academic year 2025. However, a point of concern was raised regarding delays in the disbursement of funds from NELFUND , even for applications that have already received approval.

This situation has led to some dissatisfaction among students who are awaiting these crucial payments. The Vice-Chancellor further elaborated on the NELFUND applications for the 2026 academic year, stating that out of a substantial 19,000 applications submitted by students from the university, an impressive 15,000 have been officially approved. Despite this high approval rate, the actual release of funds has not yet occurred, contributing to the ongoing concerns about disbursement timelines. He specifically quoted, "About 19,000 of our students applied for the NELFUND scheme. Out of this, over 15,000 have been approved, but the funds are yet to be disbursed." This highlights a critical bottleneck in the process, impacting a large segment of the student population who rely on these funds for their educational expenses. The institution is actively engaging with NELFUND to expedite the release of these approved financial aid packages and ensure that students do not face undue financial hardship due to administrative delays. The university remains committed to supporting its students through various financial aid initiatives and will continue to advocate for timely and efficient processing of applications. This dual focus on academic excellence and student welfare underscores the institution's dedication to providing a holistic educational experience. The delays, while noted, do not diminish the university's pride in the academic accomplishments of its students, which will be celebrated at the upcoming convocation





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NELFUND Convocation Vice-Chancellor Student Aid Academic Achievements

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