Explore the distinction between adopting AI tools and achieving true institutional readiness. Kauthar Anumba Khaleel analyzes policy, training, and assessment shifts required for Nigerian universities to succeed in the AI era.

Kauthar Anumba Khaleel argues that Nigerian universities have merely begun their journey toward artificial intelligence integration rather than achieving full institutional readiness. Recent initiatives such as establishing AI laboratories and organizing workshops for lecturers demonstrate initial engagement but do not guarantee that the academic community is prepared to handle the profound changes AI brings to core university functions. True readiness is measured by how well individuals and systems adapt to these technological shifts in teaching, research, and administration.

Distinguishing Tool Adoption From Systemic Readiness

While acquiring specialized equipment and posting safety rules are sensible first steps, they do not equate to being ready for AI. Readiness emerges after initial steps are taken and is defined by how effectively people apply these tools in real-world scenarios. This requires adequate infrastructure, technical support, and the ability to use specialized tools effectively in daily work. Buying tools is about adoption, whereas readiness is about the successful integration of those tools into the institutional workflow.

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For teaching and learning, a lecturer might attend a workshop to learn how to use AI for generating quiz questions or creating presentations. However, AI readiness poses larger questions about pedagogy and assessment. When students can use tools to explain concepts or complete tasks, lecturers must find ways to verify that real learning has occurred. Shifting assessment methods toward reasoning, local context, and practical defences helps, but this shift requires institutional support beyond individual effort.

Policy Implementation And Assessment Reform

Faculties and Senate committees must update rigid assessment rules to give lecturers the room to adapt their teaching methods. Policies must clarify what students may use AI for and guide daily decisions, rather than sitting unused in a file. For example, a policy should specify whether uploading interview transcripts into an AI tool is permissible. Without clear guidance, both students and staff face uncertainty in their academic and research activities.

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In research, AI can accelerate literature exploration and data analysis, but relying solely on AI-generated summaries risks missing key distinctions or insights. Supervisors and ethics committees must be equipped to spot AI-glossed scholarship and evaluate data privacy risks. Postgraduate training must build habits of rigorous engagement with original literature before shortcuts take hold, ensuring that depth is not compromised for speed.

Operational Silos And Equity Challenges

Initiatives often sit in silos, with policy managed by one committee, training by an ICT unit, and teaching within faculties. Bridging this gap requires clear ownership, such as a cross-functional Senate working group or designated faculty leads. These leaders must ensure that training, policy, and classroom reality align effectively. Without this coordination, efforts remain fragmented and less impactful.

Furthermore, plans cannot assume equal access to paid AI tools or reliable internet connectivity among lecturers and students. Assessments and expectations built around actual access will always outperform plans based on assumed access. Institutions must shape their AI strategies to reflect the practical realities of their stakeholders. This approach ensures that AI adoption is inclusive and does not disadvantage those with limited resources.

Ongoing Adaptation And Institutional Accountability

Readiness is ongoing as AI capabilities evolve, requiring continuous review and adaptation of approaches. A laboratory shows investment, a workshop shows engagement, and a policy shows intent, but none alone proves readiness. A simple test involves asking whether faculties have been empowered to adapt assessments and if staff know where to go for clear answers when unsure. These modest questions reveal whether early steps are achieving their intended work.

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Kauthar Anumba Khaleel is an AI trainer and consultant and the founder of First Ascent Strategies. Her organization works with professionals, teams, and institutions to make AI practical and immediately applicable to real work. She emphasizes that doing AI is adopting the tools, while being ready for AI is reshaping the work and systems around it so those tools are used effectively and responsibly.