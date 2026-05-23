United States Government Unveils New Immigration Policy Requiring Green Card Applications from Countries of Origin

The new policy, implemented by the USCIS, aims to streamline the immigration process and reduce loopholes in the system. Temporary visa holders seeking permanent residency will now be required to apply from their home countries, with a few exceptions for 'extraordinary circumstances'. This shift is expected to have significant implications for many foreign nationals entering the US on temporary visas and later seeking permanent residency, highlighting the possible impact on specific nationalities like Nigerians. The policy also follows the administration's suspension of the processing of certain green card and citizenship applications involving nationals of countries affected by US travel restrictions.

The United States government has unveiled a new immigration policy requiring most foreign nationals seeking permanent residency complete all green card applications from their countries of origin.

Under this new arrangement, individuals in the United States on temporary visas will generally no longer be permitted to convert their status to permanent residency while remaining in the country, except in 'extraordinary circumstances'. Instead, applicants would be required to process their residency applications through American embassies or consulates abroad.

This policy shift, announced on Friday by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), is expected to affect temporary visa holders already living in the US, including students, tourists, and foreign workers. The decision was made to restore the original framework of the country's immigration laws and discourage abuse of the immigration system





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United States Citizenship And Immigration Serv Green Card Temporary Visa Holders Permanent Residency Extraordinary Circumstances American Embassies Or Consulates Abroad US Immigration Authorities Nonimmigrants Enforcement Blacksmith's Problem Nigeria HTT

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