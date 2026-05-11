The US State Department reaffirms its opposition to the UN's International Migration Review Forum, citing concerns over national sovereignty and the negative impacts of mass immigration.

The United States government has officially declared its firm rejection of the progress declaration adopted on May 8 during the second session of the United Nations International Migration Review Forum, commonly known as the IMRF .

This high-level gathering, which took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, followed an extensive multi-stakeholder hearing conducted on May 4. The primary objective of the forum was to assess and discuss the ongoing implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, a framework designed to coordinate international responses to migration.

However, the United States has made it explicitly clear that it does not consider itself bound by any decisions, guidelines, or declarations emerging from this meeting. Washington’s decision stems from its lack of participation in the proceedings and a long-standing, persistent objection to the United Nations' attempts to facilitate what it describes as replacement immigration within American borders. This stance underscores a fundamental disagreement between the U.S. administration and the globalist framework promoted by the UN.

The State Department emphasized that this opposition is not new, recalling that President Donald Trump had previously rejected the Global Compact on Migration back in 2017. According to official readouts from the State Department, the years following that initial rejection have only served to validate the wisdom of that decision. The current administration continues to view the Global Compact as an infringement on national sovereignty.

This sentiment was echoed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who characterized the act of opening the nation's doors to mass migration as a grave mistake. Rubio argued that such policies directly threaten the social cohesion and cultural stability of American society. By resisting the UN's push for a more open global migration regime, the United States is signaling its intent to prioritize the stability of its own communities over the aspirational goals of international bodies.

The administration asserts that the pursuit of these globalist standards often overlooks the specific needs and security requirements of individual sovereign nations. Furthermore, the Trump administration has highlighted the severe negative repercussions that mass immigration has had on various American communities. The government pointed to a surge in crime rates and widespread chaos at the southern border, which has led to the declaration of states of emergency in several major cities.

Beyond the immediate security concerns, there is a significant economic grievance. The administration claims that billions of taxpayer dollars have been diverted to manage the influx of migrants, much of which was driven by the activities of UN agencies and their various international partners. The government alleges that these organizations did not merely facilitate a migration flow but actively encouraged what it terms as an invasion of the country.

This process, the State Department claims, has resulted in the redistribution of American people’s wealth and resources to millions of foreign nationals, thereby undermining the economic well-being of the domestic population. In a concluding assertion, the State Department declared that President Donald Trump remains exclusively focused on the interests of American citizens rather than the agendas of foreigners or globalist bureaucrats.

Washington insists that it will never support any international process that attempts to impose external guidelines, standards, or commitments that would constrain the sovereign and democratic right of the American people to make decisions in their own best interests. This position represents a broader shift toward nationalistic policy-making, where domestic law and national security take precedence over international treaties or non-binding UN declarations.

The U.S. maintains that the power to determine who enters the country and under what conditions must remain solely with the elected government of the United States, ensuring that the democratic will of the people is upheld against the pressure of international governance structures





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