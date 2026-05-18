United States congressman Riley Moore has warned that those who target Christians in Nigeria will face consequences. He credited US President Donald Trump with ordering the joint Nigerian-American operation that killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, identified as the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

United States congressman Riley Moore has warned that those who target Christians in Nigeria will face consequences. He credited US President Donald Trump with ordering the joint Nigeria n-American operation that killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, identified as the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

The Republican lawmaker, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, also discussed the recent strike and the broader crisis of religious persecution in north-eastern Nigeria. President Trump is laser focused on defending our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria against the slaughter and martyrdom they’ve faced at the hands of radical Islamic terrorists. The strike on Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, ISIS Number 2 globally, sends a clear message: those who target innocent Christians will be hunted down and brought to justice.

According to Moore, the administration’s engagement with Nigeria had intensified following Trump’s designation of the country as a nation of particular concern on October 31 last year. Nigerian security expert, Femi Adesina, said in response: "If almighty Trump can’t do it alone, who am I? " - Tinub





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Politics And Security Nigeria ISIS Christian Persecution Femi Adesina Trump's Resolve Agitation Of Particular Concern Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki Witch Hunt

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