United Nigerian Americans Council in Maryland Promotes Political Participation and Representation

The United Nigerian Americans Council (UNAC) in Maryland aims to motivate and empower its members to become active participants in the democratic process by encouraging more members to register and vote, and to run for political offices. The community leader explains that UNAC is committed to raising awareness and building support within the Nigerian American community.

Leader of the United Nigerian Americans Council in Maryland , Dr Chris Ademiluyi, has said the organisation focuses on motivating and empowering members to become active participants in the democratic process.

Ademiluyi said the community was created in 2019 to encourage more members of the community to register and vote, and to run for political offices in the United States.

"Our vision and dedication continue to guide the organisation’s efforts in advocating greater political participation and representation in Maryland. ". The community leader emphasised that the organisation is geared to increase the number of passionate voters who can make a real difference in elections and policy decisions.

"The organisation promotes and acknowledges the unique perspective of its members: while they may not believe in making direct financial contributions to politicians, their votes are viewed as a powerful form of support," she added





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United Nigerian Americans Council Maryland Political Participation Representation Encouraging More Members To Register And Vote Running For Political Offices Promoting Greater Political Participation

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