United Nigeria Airlines partners with Nigerian Cancer Society to launch United Against Cancer campaign

United Nigeria Airlines has teamed up with the Nigerian Cancer Society to launch the United Against Cancer initiative, aiming to raise awareness, encourage early detection and fund treatment for indigent patients across Nigeria.

On Wednesday, United Nigeria Airlines and the Nigerian Cancer Society unveiled the United Against Cancer joint initiative in Lagos, announcing a partnership to promote cancer awareness, early detection and support for indigent patients nationwide. The announcement came during a press briefing at the airline's Lagos office, where Managing Director Osita Okonkwo and Society President Prof. Abidemi Omonisi signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the collaboration.

How the Campaign Will Operate

The United Against Cancer plan will unfold in two phases. The first phase focuses on prevention, early detection and widespread public education, while the second phase will address treatment needs for patients who require medical care. Under the agreement, passengers booking flights through United Nigeria's website can voluntarily donate N1,000, N2,000, N5,000 or higher to a fundraiser account managed by the Nigerian Cancer Society. All proceeds from the donations will be earmarked exclusively for cancer awareness and patient support programs.

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Crew members will play a role on board by making announcements about the campaign and handing out information materials placed inside seat pockets. Co‑branded posters will also appear at check‑in counters to encourage passengers to contribute. In addition to online donations, the airline will invite other Nigerians to support the cause via bank transfers or spare‑change contributions, particularly for "a small baby or a poor woman who may have breast cancer or any other type of cancer."

Stakeholder Perspectives and Motivations

Managing Director Okonkwo shared that his own experience as a cancer survivor and the loss of two sisters to the disease drive his commitment to the campaign. He emphasised that a cancer diagnosis does not necessarily mean death and urged people to share their stories to give hope. Okonkwo highlighted that United Nigeria Airlines chose to partner after reviewing the Nigerian Cancer Society's programs and recognising the urgency of tackling the disease nationwide.

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Society President Prof. Omonisi praised the initiative as a crucial intervention to alleviate the financial burdens that cancer patients face. He noted that treatment can impoverish households, especially those in rural communities who must travel to urban centres for specialised care, often incurring transport and accommodation costs that can force patients to abandon treatment. Omonisi explained that the partnership would fuel nationwide early screening, diagnostic assistance and treatment availability for indigent patients in both urban and underserved rural areas.

Impact on Nigerians and Next Steps

The United Against Cancer launch promises immediate benefits by raising public awareness on cancer prevention and early detection methods. As the campaign progresses, the airline's ticket‑booking platform will continually collect voluntary contributions, expanding the funding pool for the Nigerian Cancer Society's patient‑support programmes. The collaboration also aims to create a sustainable model for future corporate social responsibility initiatives in the aviation sector.

Looking ahead, the airline and the Society will monitor the success of the fundraising programme and the reach of the awareness efforts. They will also explore additional outreach channels, such as radio and television spots, to further publicise the campaign and encourage community participation across Nigeria's diverse regions. As United Nigeria Airlines and the Nigerian Cancer Society move forward together, they intend to reduce the incidence of late‑stage cancer diagnoses and create a more equitable path to treatment for all Nigerians who face this deadly disease.