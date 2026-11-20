United Nigeria Airlines will launch scheduled flights linking Jos with Lagos, Kano and Owerri from November 24, 2026, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Plateau State Government on November 9. The Jos-Owerri inaugural flight will depart on November 29 because of the temporary closure of Owerri Airport.

United Nigeria Airlines will begin scheduled flights connecting Jos, the Plateau State capital, to Lagos, Kano and Owerri effective November 24, 2026, the airline has announced.

The expansion follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed on November 9 between the Plateau State Government and United Nigeria Airlines. The agreement was signed at the office of the Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, in Jos. It will see the airline introduce scheduled services on the Jos-Kano and Jos-Owerri routes, two connections the state had not previously enjoyed. The Lagos-Jos-Lagos route will operate four times weekly, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

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Flight Frequency And Initial Departure Dates

The Jos-Kano-Jos and Jos-Owerri-Jos routes will each run twice weekly. Flights on the Jos-Kano route will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, while the Jos-Owerri service is scheduled for Wednesdays and Sundays. Owing to the temporary closure of Owerri Airport, the inaugural Jos-Owerri flight will take off on November 29, five days after the commencement of the other services.

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The airline said the new routes will provide Plateau residents with three additional air connections while opening up opportunities for business, tourism, trade and social exchange. The Lagos-Jos-Lagos service will be the most frequent of the three. Speaking after the signing, Gyang described the partnership as a strategic step towards positioning Plateau as a leading destination for investment, tourism, commerce and economic development. He commended the airline's management for its confidence in the state's economic vision.

He stressed that improved air connectivity would strengthen Plateau's relationship with other parts of the country. According to him, the Jos-Owerri route will provide easier access to the South-East and South-South, creating fresh opportunities for trade, investment, tourism and social interaction. Gyang said: This route will make it easier for our people and those in neighbouring states to access the South-East and South-South. Beyond passenger movement, it will promote trade, investment, tourism and stronger social connections between our regions.

Economic Ties With North West Region

On the Jos-Kano connection, the commissioner said the route would deepen Plateau's economic ties with the North-West, a region he described as home to some of Nigeria's major commercial and industrial centres. He added that the connection would open up opportunities for business partnerships, commercial activities and greater economic cooperation.

Responding on behalf of the airline, its Managing Director, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, described the agreement as particularly significant because of its potential to connect three major geopolitical zones: the South-East, South-West and North-Central. He said Plateau remained a special and strategic destination for the airline. Okonkwo assured residents that the company would deliver services consistent with its reputation. He said: This is a strategic partnership, particularly because it creates a stronger connection between the South-East, South-West and North-Central regions.

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Airline Commitment To Service Standards

Plateau is a special state, and we are committed to delivering the standard of service for which United Nigeria Airlines is known. Okonkwo also thanked Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his vision and strategic direction, and commended the commissioner for his efforts in completing the deal. The airline said the routes would serve both passenger movement and broader economic ties between Nigeria's regions.

The expansion gives Plateau residents three new connections and is expected to support trade, investment, tourism and social exchange across the South-East, South-West, North-West and North-Central zones. The Jos-Owerri inaugural service will follow the general start date by five days.