United Nations Secretary-General renews call for Africa's permanent representation on UN Security Council

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres renewed calls for Africa to be granted permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council, describing the continent's exclusion as an 'historic injustice.' He made the call during the opening of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, attended by more than 30 African leaders and co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Tuesday renewed calls for Africa to be granted permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council , describing the continent's exclusion as an 'historic injustice.

' Guterres made the call in Nairobi, Kenya, during the opening of the Africa Forward Summit, attended by more than 30 African leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit, themed 'Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,' focused on economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, technology, energy transition, and Africa's role in shaping global governance.

Speaking during the summit, Guterres said the current global governance structure remains unfair to Africa despite the continent's enormous economic and demographic potential. He argued that the world's financial and governance systems, designed over 80 years ago, continue to marginalise Africa from critical global decision-making processes. The UN Secretary-General also decried the high borrowing costs imposed on African countries, saying the continent was unfairly labelled 'high-risk' by global financial institutions and rating agencies.

According to him, climate-vulnerable African countries are still waiting for the support promised by developed nations, despite contributing the least to global emissions. Guterres further called for deeper reforms in the international financial system and stronger collaboration between the United Nations and the African Union. On regional peace and security, he raised concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, warning that civilians were paying 'an unconscionable price' for the conflict.

Earlier in his address, President Ruto declared that African nations were no longer seeking aid from Europe and other global institutions, insisting instead on investment-driven partnerships based on equality and mutual respect. The Kenyan leader stressed that the continent was ready for African-led economic transformation and no longer interested in one-sided relationships with the rest of the world.

He also pushed for reforms in the global financial architecture, arguing that African countries were being unfairly burdened with high borrowing costs because international credit rating agencies consistently exaggerated the continent's risk profile. President Macron canvassed 'strategic autonomy' for Africa and Europe, saying both continents must reduce dependence on the United States and China in critical sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals.

He announced plans to expand Orange Digital Centres across Africa, with a target of training one million young Africans in digital skills by 2030 through the establishment of 50 new centres. Macron also declared that the era of 'Françafrique' was over, urging African governments to strengthen governance systems and accountability mechanisms. On cultural diplomacy, Macron reiterated France's commitment to returning looted African artworks, describing the restitution process as 'unstoppable.

' He referenced a new French law passed shortly before the summit to facilitate the return of cultural artefacts to African countries





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United Nations Africa Security Council Permanent Representation Historical Injustice Economic Potential Global Governance Multilateral Reforms Technology Energy Transition Africa-France Partnerships Africa's Role In Shaping Global Governance Regional Peace And Security Climate-Vulnerable African Countries International Financial System International Credit Rating Agencies Colonialism Cultural Diplomacy Looted African Artworks Strategic Autonomy Global Decision-Making Processes Africa's Digital And Artificial Intelligence A Africa's Role In Driving Innovation Industrialisation And Sustainable Economic Growth Africa's Relationship With France And The Broa Africa's Economic Transformation Africa's Interest In One-Sided Relationships W Africa's Readiness For African-Led Economic Tr Africa's Commitment To Returning Looted Africa Africa's Role In Driving Innovation Industrialisation And Sustainable Economic Growth Africa's Readiness For African-Led Economic Tr Africa's Interest In One-Sided Relationships W Africa's Readiness For African-Led Economic Tr Africa's Commitment To Returning Looted Africa Africa's Role In Driving Innovation Industrialisation And Sustainable Economic Growth Africa's Readiness For African-Led Economic Tr Africa's Interest In One-Sided Relationships W Africa's Readiness For African-Led Economic Tr Africa's Commitment To Returning Looted Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Secretary of APC Denies Any Official Screening ReportBashiru clarifies the concept of screening and states that no conclusions can be drawn as the report from the party's screening committee has not been issued.

Read more »

Nigeria's President Tinubu Participates in Africa Forward Summit in KenyaPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Kenya to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, a major continental gathering focused on economic transformation, regional cooperation, and sustainable development in Africa. The President was received on arrival by Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and other senior Kenyan government officials. Discussions at the summit will centre on various critical topics such as economic transformation, trade expansion, digital innovation, infrastructure development, climate resilience, and collective prosperity for African nations.

Read more »

United States Formally Rejects United Nations Migration Progress Declaration and Globalist AgendasThe US State Department reaffirms its opposition to the UN's International Migration Review Forum, citing concerns over national sovereignty and the negative impacts of mass immigration.

Read more »

Account for ‘N26bn missing’ — CSOs tell Tijani, USPF secretaryA coalition of 25 civil society organizations has urged the Minister of Communications, innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, and the Secretary of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), Yomi Arowosafe, to publicly explain the whereabouts of N26.9 billion as flagged by the September 2025 Auditor-General's report.

Read more »