United Methodist Church Nigeria Bishop Calls for Peace Amid Legal Dispute

The Resident Bishop of the United Methodist Church Nigeria, Ande Emmanuel, has appealed to members and supporters of the Church to shun inflammatory statements, intimidation, retaliation and any action capable of disrupting public peace or undermining the church's witness. He made the appeal in Jalingo while reacting to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed an application for stay of execution filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the Global Methodist Church Nigeria, GMCN.

Resident Bishop of the United Methodist Church Nigeria , Episcopal Area, Ande Emmanuel, has called on members and supporters of the Church to shun inflammatory statements, intimidation, retaliation and any action capable of disrupting public peace or undermining the church's witness.

The bishop made the appeal on Monday in Jalingo while reacting to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed an application for stay of execution filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the Global Methodist Church Nigeria, GMCN. Bishop Emmanuel described the judgment as a major affirmation of the church's lawful continuity, identity and trusteeship, noting that the decision had further strengthened public confidence in the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law and constitutional processes in a democratic society.

"We receive this outcome with humility, gratitude to God and deep respect for the judicial process," he said, emphasizing that the ruling should not be interpreted as a basis for triumphalism or hostility. According to the bishop, the period leading to the court judgment was marked by uncertainty, emotional pain, misinformation and institutional tension for many members, clergy and congregations of the Church.

He, however, commended members for remaining steadfast in their commitment to peace, lawful engagement and Christian witness through prayers, patience and faith. The cleric also expressed appreciation to clergy and laity across the Church's Annual Conferences, district superintendents, conference leaders, legal representatives, ecumenical partners and members of the global Methodist community for their support and solidarity throughout the legal proceedings.

He further acknowledged the role of international partners and people of goodwill who consistently advocated peaceful resolution and respect for lawful institutions. Urging calm among Church communities nationwide, Bishop Emmanuel warned against actions capable of escalating tensions.

"We must not allow legal disagreements to destroy relationships, communities or the spiritual mission entrusted to the Church," he stated. The bishop said the Church must now shift its focus from litigation to healing, rebuilding and strengthening ministry activities, including evangelism, discipleship, support for vulnerable persons, education, healthcare, peacebuilding and youth empowerment. He added that the church must continue to serve as a beacon of hope amid Nigeria's prevailing social, economic and security challenges.

"At a time when many Nigerians are struggling with hardship and uncertainty, the church must stand as an instrument of compassion, unity and hope," he said. Bishop Emmanuel also reaffirmed respect for the constitutional rights of all parties involved in the legal process and urged concerned persons to continue pursuing their convictions peacefully and within the framework of the law





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United Methodist Church Nigeria Bishop Ande Emmanuel Legal Dispute Federal High Court In Abuja Incorporated Trustees Of The Global Methodist GMCN Lawful Continuity Identity Trusteeship Judicial Process Rule Of Law Constitutional Processes Democratic Society Uncertainty Emotional Pain Misinformation Institutional Tension Peace Lawful Engagement Christian Witness Prayers Patience Faith Support Solidarity Legal Representatives Ecumenical Partners Members Of The Global Methodist Community International Partners People Of Goodwill Peaceful Resolution Respect For Lawful Institutions Healing Rebuilding Strengthening Ministry Activities Evangelism Discipleship Support For Vulnerable Persons Education Healthcare Peacebuilding Youth Empowerment Compassion Unity Hope Constitutional Rights Peacefully Within The Framework Of The Law

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