United Capital Reports Significant Profit Growth in Q1 2026

United Capital Group announces a 66.2% increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2026, driven by strong revenue growth and effective expense management. The report details the performance of its various divisions, including the challenges faced by its new West African subsidiary, UCAMAL.

United Capital Group has announced a substantial increase in its financial performance for the first quarter of 2026, demonstrating significant growth across key metrics. The financial and investment services company reported a remarkable 66.2 percent surge in net profit compared to the same period in 2025, as detailed in its earnings report released on Monday.

This impressive growth is attributed to a combination of factors, including a nearly one-third increase in gross earnings, reaching N17.2 billion, and improvements in fee and commission income, alongside gains from financial assets valued at fair value through profit or loss. The group’s diverse portfolio of services – encompassing investment banking, portfolio management, securities trading, trusteeship, asset management, wealth management, and consumer finance – has collectively contributed to this positive outcome.

A key driver of United Capital’s success has been the strong performance of its asset management division, which accounted for 34.4 percent of topline revenue and 32 percent of bottom-line profit. However, the group’s recent expansion into West Africa through its newly established subsidiary, UCAMAL, based in Abidjan, has presented some challenges.

Despite the strategic intent to tap into the growing investment banking opportunities in the region and the introduction of two CFA franc-denominated mutual funds – UCAMWAL Bond Fund and UCAMWAL Diversified Fund – UCAMAL recorded a loss of N258.4 million, making it the sole loss-making business within the group. This highlights the complexities of international expansion and the need for careful management of new ventures.

The company had successfully completed the recapitalization of its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulated subsidiaries well ahead of the stipulated deadline, demonstrating proactive financial management and regulatory compliance. The overall financial health of United Capital is further underscored by a controlled increase in total expenses, which rose by only 1.6 percent.

This prudent expense management contributed to a 72.9 percent increase in profit before income tax, reaching N11.6 billion, and a substantial climb in profit after tax to N9.8 billion, up from N5.9 billion. Total comprehensive income also saw a significant boost, rising to N29.9 billion from N10.9 billion, largely due to a N19.9 billion fair value gain on investments in equity instruments measured at FVTOCI (net of tax).

The group’s return on equity currently stands at 5.9 percent, and its market capitalization closed at N290.7 billion at the end of Monday’s trading session. These figures collectively paint a picture of a financially robust and growing organization, poised to capitalize on future opportunities in the investment landscape. The company’s ability to generate substantial revenue from fees and commissions, alongside strategic asset management, positions it well for continued success.

The challenges faced by UCAMAL will likely be addressed through focused strategies to improve performance and integrate the subsidiary effectively into the broader group operations





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