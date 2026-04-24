United Capital Group Reports Record Profitability in 2025

United Capital Group has announced a 17% increase in profit after tax to ₦28.15 billion for the 2025 financial year, driven by strong revenue growth and profitability across all subsidiaries. The Group also approved a ₦18 billion dividend payout to shareholders.

United Capital Group has announced its most profitable financial year to date, reporting a 17% increase in profit after tax to ₦28.15 billion for the 2025 financial year.

This impressive performance is underscored by a 35% surge in revenue, climbing from ₦43.43 billion in 2024 to ₦58.55 billion in 2025. The growth was primarily fueled by a substantial 176% increase in net trading income and a 59% rise in fee and commission income. These results were unveiled at the Group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja on April 24, 2026, where directors and shareholders celebrated a year marked by significant achievements.

Profit before tax also saw a robust 37% increase, reaching ₦41.18 billion, while total comprehensive income concluded the year at ₦30.97 billion, demonstrating both strong revenue generation and effective cost control throughout the Group. A particularly noteworthy accomplishment was the simultaneous profitability of all seven of United Capital’s subsidiaries – Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities, Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Microfinance Banking, and Consumer Finance.

This widespread success reinforces the organization’s resilience, its preparedness for the future, and its commitment to sustainable practices. It solidifies United Capital’s position as a potential leader within the Nigerian Capital Markets, a sentiment echoed by both shareholders and industry analysts who attribute this success to the Group’s strong leadership, adaptability, innovative spirit, clear strategic vision, and effective execution.

Mr. Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer, highlighted 2025 as a pivotal year for United Capital, emphasizing the Group’s ability to grow revenue by a third, achieve profitability across all subsidiaries, and strengthen its capital base despite a challenging macroeconomic climate. He attributed these results to deliberate strategic decisions regarding talent, product development, and disciplined financial management, expressing confidence in the Group’s momentum as it enters 2026 with a clear ambition to empower Africans through effective capital deployment and management.

The Board of Directors has approved a final dividend of ₦0.70 per share, bringing the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to ₦1.00 per share, totaling ₦18 billion. This represents a 25% increase from the ₦14.4 billion distributed in 2024, signaling the Group’s confidence in its sustained earnings and its dedication to consistent shareholder value.

The Group’s success is particularly remarkable considering the economic challenges faced by Nigeria’s financial services sector in 2025, including high interest rates, currency fluctuations, and evolving regulatory landscapes. United Capital’s ability to achieve record profitability across its diverse business lines during this period establishes it as a benchmark for resilience and operational excellence.

Looking ahead to 2026, United Capital Group is focused on accelerating its Pan-African expansion, enhancing its digital capabilities, and significantly increasing Assets Under Management within its wealth and asset management divisions. United Capital Plc is a leading Pan-African financial and investment services group dedicated to unlocking Africa’s potential through innovative and client-focused solutions, serving governments, corporations, and individuals with a comprehensive suite of financial services





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