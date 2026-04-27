United Capital Completes Recapitalization, Surpassing SEC Requirements

United Capital Plc has successfully recapitalized its SEC-regulated subsidiaries, exceeding the new minimum capital requirements significantly ahead of the 2027 deadline, demonstrating financial strength and proactive regulatory compliance.

United Capital Plc, a prominent Pan-African investment banking and financial services group, has successfully completed the recapitalization of its Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) regulated subsidiaries, surpassing the revised minimum capital requirements well ahead of the June 30, 2027, deadline.

This achievement underscores the company’s robust financial health and proactive approach to regulatory compliance. The SEC’s revised capital framework, stemming from the Investments and Securities Act 2025, significantly increased capital thresholds for all capital market operators. Specifically, Fund and Portfolio managers now require a minimum capital of ₦5.00 billion (previously ₦150 million), Trustees need ₦2.00 billion (up from ₦300 million), and Issuing houses providing underwriting services must maintain ₦7.00 billion (compared to ₦200 million).

This overhaul was implemented to bolster market resilience, safeguard investor interests, and align capital adequacy with the evolving risk landscape of capital market activities. United Capital’s four SEC-regulated subsidiaries – United Capital Investment Banking, United Capital Asset Management, United Capital Trustees, and United Capital Securities – have each independently met or exceeded these new thresholds.

This accomplishment was highlighted during the Group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja on April 24th, where the Board confirmed the completion of all compliance milestones without resorting to external capital raising. The early completion of this recapitalization is particularly noteworthy given that many other capital market operators are still in the process of preparing for the 2027 deadline. The increases in capital requirements, ranging from 10 to 33 times the 2015 minimums, represent a substantial undertaking for most institutions.

United Capital’s ability to navigate this challenge across four entities simultaneously and ahead of schedule positions it as a leader in compliance within the Nigerian financial services sector. The Chairman of the Board, Uche Ike, expressed confidence in the Group’s strategic direction, emphasizing that the early recapitalization demonstrates strong governance and a commitment to building a resilient institution. He stated that the increased capital base positions United Capital favorably to capitalize on future opportunities.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ashade, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the recapitalization reflects the company’s disciplined approach and proactive stance. He emphasized that regulatory compliance is fundamental to United Capital’s operations and that the strengthened capital base provides a solid foundation for long-term growth and value creation for shareholders and stakeholders.

The company is now well-equipped to operate at the highest standards of the capital market and pursue larger, more complex opportunities both within Nigeria and in the broader regions where it operates. Beyond simply meeting regulatory requirements, this recapitalization expands the scope of business each subsidiary can undertake, enabling United Capital to further enhance its service offerings and market position





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United Capital Recapitalization SEC Capital Requirements Investment Banking Financial Services Nigeria Compliance

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