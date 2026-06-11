Unilever Nigeria Plc Announces Winners of Rexona FIFA World Cup 2026 Consumer Promotion

Unilever Nigeria Plc has officially announced the winners of the Rexona FIFA World Cup 2026 Consumer promotion, giving loyal consumers of its leading deodorant brand, Rexona, the chance to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in Vancouver, Canada.

Unilever Nigeria Plc has officially announced the winners of the Rexona FIFA World Cup 2026 Consumer promotion, giving loyal consumers of its leading deodorant brand, Rexona , the chance to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in Vancouver, Canada.

The ticket presentation ceremony, held at Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Ikeja, marked the successful conclusion of the consumer promotion designed to reward loyal customers who purchased Rexona products. Winners emerged from the promotional draw after meeting the purchase criteria, with their prize packages fully sponsored by Rexona. The rewards included return flight tickets, accommodation, match tickets and other travel arrangements, offering them a memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 experience





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Unilever Nigeria Plc Rexona FIFA World Cup 2026 Consumer Promotion Loyal Customers Return Flight Tickets Accommodation Match Tickets Travel Arrangements Memorable Experience Partnerships With Retailers Trade Partners Consumers Football-Focused Consumer Activations Passion Points Performance-Focused Brand Global Football Spectacle Official Sponsors Dove Axe

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