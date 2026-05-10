Unilag Football Fan Gathering, El Clasico

A report that restores Cross River s hope, how families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, Nigerian talents really not up to global standards, FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid to clinch the La Liga title.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope (Special REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Are Nigerian talents really "not up to global standards" ?

By Shuaib S. Agaka, hundreds of football fans erupted in celebration at the King Jaja Hall on Sunday night as FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch the La Liga title during a lively El Clásico watch party organised by StarTimes Nigeria. The atmosphere mirrored the intensity of the match in Spain. Barcelona s supporters erupted into chants after both goals, while Real Madrid s fans reacted nervously as their team struggled to break down the Catalans defence.

The watch party also featured music, giveaways and interactive fan activities before kickoff, with many attendees arriving in Barcelona and Real Madrid jerseys.





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Education Culture | Fans Culture Football Events El Clasico Soccer Football Fans Celebration Barcelona Real Madrid La Liga Nigerian Talents Closure Of Schools In Oyo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoPropagates the news content within a report that offers insights into how families handled the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, Nigeria.

Read more »

Endrick Insists Neymar Will Completely Dedicate Himself to Brazilian Team if Selected for World Cup SquadLyon forward, Endrick, has expressed his belief that Neymar will fully commit to the Brazilian team and the Brazilian Football Confederation if he is selected by head coach Carlo Ancelotti for the World Cup squad.

Read more »

NPFL Title Race: Who Will Win the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League?The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season is nearing its end with three clubs still in contention for the title. Will Rangers International, wrapped in historic significance, finally claim their seventh title, or will Rivers United emerge victorious after a sensational title-winning campaign in 2022? And can Ikorodu City, the black horse of this season, go all the way and achieve an improbable feat?

Read more »

Performers for the 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremonies AnnouncedFIFA has unveiled the lineup of performers for the opening ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July. The football governing body announced the artistes for the ceremonies in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the three countries jointly hosting the tournament. Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor will headline the opening ceremony in the United States, accompanied by South African star Tyla, American rapper Future, pop icons Katy Perry and more...

Read more »