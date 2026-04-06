UNIJOS Student Dies After Angwan Rukuba Attack

A 300-level building student at the University of Jos, Abel Gershon, has died after being injured in the Angwan Rukuba attack. The incident has led to increased security concerns and calls for action.

Abel Gershon, a 300-level building student at the University of Jos ( UNIJOS ), Plateau State , has tragically died after sustaining injuries in the recent Angwan Rukuba attack. The attack, which occurred on March 29th, involved suspected bandits who opened fire at a popular bar in the Angwan Rukuba community, located in Jos North Local Government Area.

The indiscriminate shooting resulted in numerous injuries and sparked widespread outrage, leading to the imposition of a 48-hour curfew by the state government in the affected local government. The news of Gershon's passing has deeply saddened the university community and heightened concerns about the escalating violence in the region. Information Commissioner Joyce Lohya Ramnap confirmed that Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and unprovoked, underscoring the severity of the situation and the government's commitment to addressing the security challenges.\The initial attack on March 29th resulted in Gershon, along with other individuals, being rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Emmanuel Madugu, the Deputy Registrar of Information and Public Relations at UNIJOS, had previously identified Gershon as one of two surviving students from the university who were affected by the Angwan Rukuba incident. He also mentioned Patrick Ishaya, a 300-level student in Geography and Planning, and Duguryil Ufialas Daniel, a hall officer at the university's post-graduate hostel, among the survivors. The Vice-Chancellor of UNIJOS, Tanko Ishaya, visited the injured survivors at the UNIJOS teaching hospital to assess their condition and expressed hope for their recovery. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Gershon succumbed to his injuries on Easter Sunday after a prolonged battle in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH). The news was first shared by Unijos Noisemaker, a blogger known for reporting on developments within the university, who posted a video of Gershon in the hospital, connected to medical equipment. Madugu later confirmed the death to the media, and Younglan Tongpus, the UNIJOS student union president, also verified the news, stating that Gershon had been in the ICU since the attack and that burial arrangements were being planned.\The death of Abel Gershon is a significant loss to the UNIJOS community, coming amidst a backdrop of increasing violence and unrest in Plateau State. The university is making arrangements to assist Gershon's family with the burial process, and the Dean of Student Affairs is expected to contact the family to coordinate those plans. The student union president also revealed that another victim of the Angwan Rukuba attack, an elderly man, also died on Sunday. Furthermore, the death of Gershon comes closely after the body of Adeyemo Temitope, a 500-level quantity surveying student, was discovered, adding to the mounting grief and anxiety among the student population. Following the attack and the rising insecurity, the university management took steps, including the immediate evacuation of students from hostels on Wednesday. This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures and a comprehensive response to address the underlying causes of violence in the region, ensuring the safety and well-being of the students and the broader community





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UNIJOS Angwan Rukuba Plateau State Attack Death

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