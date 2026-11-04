UNIJOS Disability Access Failures Violate Nigerian Law

Students with disabilities at the University of Jos face severe barriers in hostels and classrooms, violating the 2019 Discrimination Act despite legal mandates for inclusive infrastructure.

Students with disabilities at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) are navigating a campus environment that lacks basic accessibility features, forcing them into dependency and exposing them to safety risks. A recent investigation by PREMIUM TIMES reveals that the institution's Village Hostel and lecture halls fail to meet legal standards for inclusion, creating daily obstacles for learners who require wheelchair access or visual guidance.

Village Hostel Infrastructure Deficiencies

The core of the accessibility crisis lies within the Village Hostel, where students with disabilities reside. Ms Joseph, a wheelchair user, described her living conditions as a daily exercise in improvisation. She reported crawling on her hands and knees to enter bathrooms because there are no ramps or support devices to aid her movement. This situation is exacerbated during the rainy season when water collects around the hostel, forcing her to crawl on wet ground while her wheelchair remains exposed outside.

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The facility, constructed in the mid-1980s alongside the Abuja Hostel built in 1984, shows significant signs of neglect. During a site visit in September, reporters observed bathrooms that were old, poorly maintained, and devoid of grab rails or other necessary accessibility aids. The toilet areas emitted a strong stench, with visible human excreta in parts of the facility, highlighting severe hygiene and maintenance failures.

Campus Navigation Safety Risks

Accessibility challenges extend beyond the bathroom doors to the broader hostel compound. Ms Joseph lives in an area surrounded by overgrown bushes, uneven surfaces, stones, and potholes that make independent wheelchair navigation difficult or impossible. Some routes within the compound are inaccessible due to the lack of ramps, isolating residents from their peers.

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Safety risks are evident for visually impaired students as well. James Patrick, a student with visual impairments, recounted a fall in 2025 while crossing a bridge on his way to school. He stated that he fell off the bridge because there was no guide to show him the safe path. A woman passing by raised the alarm, leading to rescue efforts by other students. Another incident involved a visually impaired student falling while trying to bring water within the compound, underscoring the constant danger these students face.

Lecture Hall Inaccessibility and Legal Violations

The barriers to independent learning continue in academic spaces, particularly within the Faculty of Education. Most classrooms visited lacked provisions to support independent movement for people with disabilities. Without these facilities, students depend on non-disabled colleagues to move around campus and access lecture halls, making such dependence a routine part of their university life.

This reality contradicts Section 3 of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act, which states that persons with disabilities have the right to access the physical environment and buildings on an equal basis with others. Section 4 requires public buildings to incorporate accessibility aids, including ramps and lifts where necessary. The law provided existing public buildings with a five-year transition period to make required modifications, a period that expired in January 2024.

Institutional Support vs Structural Reality

The University of Jos has a long history of training professionals in special education, a programme that began in 1978 as a unit in Educational Psychology before developing into a department offering certificate, diploma, and degree programmes. The Bachelor of Education programme commenced in September 1981, following earlier efforts to establish formal training for special education teachers in Nigeria.

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The department operates a resource room for students with visual impairments across the university's faculties. Services include braille transcription, converting lecture notes and examination papers into accessible formats, and audio recordings of learning materials. These provisions are intended to help students participate in academic activities and access course materials. However, accounts from students and observations by PREMIUM TIMES revealed the challenges of translating inclusive education into everyday university life.

Gap Between Policy and Physical Environment

Section 17 of the Act addresses education, providing for the right of persons with disabilities to education and requiring public schools to be inclusive and accessible. Despite these legal frameworks and the university's specialized academic focus, the physical infrastructure remains a significant barrier. Students continue to navigate a campus that does not accommodate their needs, highlighting a critical gap between policy mandates and the lived experience of disabled students at UNIJOS.