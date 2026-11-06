UNIJOS Dean Admits Poor Village Hostel Maintenance for Students with Disabilities

University of Jos Dean of Student Affairs Chris Piwuna admits poor Village Hostel maintenance but says repairs have been made for students with disabilities.

Professor Chris Piwuna, Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos (UNIJOS), has acknowledged maintenance problems at the university's Village Hostel, which houses students with disabilities. His admission follows an investigation by PREMIUM TIMES into inaccessible and deteriorating facilities at the hostel. Piwuna said the university has carried out several interventions, but he did not provide a timeline for further repairs.

Village Hostel Accessibility Problems Documented

PREMIUM TIMES found that the Village Hostel's bathroom was old and poorly maintained when its reporter visited in September. The facility had no ramps, grab rails or other features that would allow wheelchair users to enter and move around independently.

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The toilet area was dirty and emitted a strong stench, and human excreta was visible in parts of the facility. The investigation also recorded overgrown bushes, uneven surfaces, potholes and other barriers that make independent movement difficult for students with disabilities.

A wheelchair user identified in the report as Monica Joseph told PREMIUM TIMES that she crawls into the bathroom on her hands and knees because there is no ramp or support device that lets her enter with her wheelchair. A visually impaired student identified as James Patrick recounted falling from a bridge while crossing to school, because there was no guide marking the safe path.

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Dean Lists Repairs and Interventions Made

Chris Piwuna described the suggestion that the University of Jos had abandoned students with disabilities as unfair. He said that shortly after becoming dean, he visited the Village Hostel and identified several problems that required attention.

According to Piwuna, some of the hostel's doors had fallen off, while others were unsuitable for the students' needs. He said the university replaced the doors, including room doors, and repaired other parts of the accommodation, including window fittings.

Piwuna also said the university repaired a borehole near the hostel after students had to walk to other parts of the campus to fetch water because the facility was not working. He credited Professor C.J. Dakas with providing financial assistance for the repairs.

The dean added that the university employed two staff members in the Directorate of Student Affairs to attend to students with disabilities, including blind and deaf students and those who require mobility assistance. He said he personally intervened to address areas around the hostel that became difficult to navigate during the rainy season, where sections with standing water were worked on to provide flatter surfaces.

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Piwuna advised PREMIUM TIMES to verify the interventions with former Students' Union Government leaders and with presidents of associations representing blind and deaf students.

Remaining Gaps and Unanswered Timeline Questions

PREMIUM TIMES' observations during the September visit showed that significant accessibility challenges remained around the hostel. Overgrown bushes, uneven surfaces, stones and potholes still surrounded parts of the compound, making movement difficult, particularly for wheelchair users.

While defending the university's interventions, Piwuna acknowledged that conditions at the hostel remained unsatisfactory. In a subsequent message to the reporter, he said that hostel maintenance is a huge problem and that the university will keep trying its best.

However, the dean did not give a timeline for renovating the hostel. He also did not explain when the university would address the accessibility problems documented in the investigation, leaving students with disabilities without a stated schedule for the remaining barriers.