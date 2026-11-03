UNICROSS ASUU resumes strike over unpaid September and October 2026 salaries

Academic activities at the University of Cross River State were disrupted again on Monday as ASUU resumed its strike over unpaid September and October 2026 salaries and the Cross River State Government's failure to implement financial components of the renegotiated 2025 FG/ASUU agreement.

Academic activities at the University of Cross River State, UNICROSS, were disrupted again on Monday after lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, resumed their strike.

The union said the action was over the non-payment of September and October 2026 salaries and the failure of the Cross River State Government to implement the financial components of the renegotiated 2025 agreement between the federal government and ASUU. The decision to resume the strike was taken at an emergency congress held on Monday. The congress was attended by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francisca Bassey, and members of the university management.

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Union Resumes Strike Over Salaries

The union said the government had failed to implement the financial components within the promised timeframe, prompting the renewed action. The industrial action originally began on May 19, 2026, and was suspended on July 21, 2026. That suspension followed an emergency meeting with Governor Bassey Otu. The meeting was attended by the Calabar Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Ikechukwu Igwenyi, and other union leaders, as well as university management.

At that meeting, Governor Otu assured the delegation that his administration would begin implementation of the financial aspects of the renegotiated 2025 agreement within 90 days. The branch Chairman, Dr. Patrick Ushie, told the emergency congress on Monday that staff are yet to receive their September and October salaries, three months after the assurance. He said the delay forced the union to resume action.

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The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francisca Bassey, attended the congress with her management team and appealed for patience. She disclosed that Governor Otu had approved the payment of salaries and described him as a man of honour and integrity who had done his part. She added that the Accountant General had assured her that October salaries would be paid before the close of business on Monday. Lecturers rejected the plea and insisted on a total shutdown until the salaries are paid.

Campus Remains Closed Amid Strike

They promised to reconvene to suspend the strike once payment is confirmed. The union maintained that the strike would continue until the financial components of the 2025 agreement are implemented. As at press time, lecture halls were empty at the university. Students were seen loitering around the campus, while the university gate was partially locked.

The atmosphere on campus reflected the halt in academic activities caused by the strike. Efforts to reach the Commissioner for Education and the Accountant General failed. They were said to be attending the All Progressive Congress APC Presidential rally in Calabar. The union had earlier expressed concern that months after the governor's assurance, staff had yet to receive their September and October 2026 salaries, a development that necessitated the emergency congress.