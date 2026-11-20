UNICEF Chief Dr Gerida Birukila calls on Kaduna State Government to build more special education schools and train teachers, warning children with disabilities are 50 percent more likely to be out of school.

UNICEF has formally urged the Kaduna State Government to increase the number of special education schools across the region while simultaneously expanding inclusive learning facilities for vulnerable students. This critical appeal was issued by Dr Gerida Birukila, the Chief of the UNICEF Field Office in Kaduna, during the celebration of World Children's Day on Friday.

Critical Barriers To Disability Inclusion

The United Nations Children's Fund highlighted a stark statistic indicating that children with disabilities are almost 50 per cent more likely to have never attended school compared to their peers without disabilities. Dr Gerida Birukila emphasized that these children continue to face significant and often insurmountable barriers to education, particularly at the primary school level, despite ongoing global efforts to promote equal access to learning resources.

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The UNICEF official stressed the urgent need for state authorities to strengthen inclusive education frameworks and provide specialized learning facilities that can adequately serve the unique requirements of students with various forms of disabilities. This data-driven warning underscores the systemic gaps that currently prevent millions of children from accessing basic educational services in the region.

Government Response And Strategic Planning

Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, who represented Governor Uba Sani at the event, responded to these concerns by pledging to convey UNICEF's recommendations directly to the state governor. The Commissioner acknowledged the critical necessity of strengthening the professional capacity of teachers who handle children with disabilities, confirming that the ministry would formally include these recommendations in its official submissions.

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Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo disclosed that he had already directed the Director of Planning within the ministry to take immediate note of the urgent need for improved teacher training programs and better infrastructure in special education schools. This directive signals a procedural shift within the state education sector to address the specific needs identified by international development partners.

Technology And Rural Community Outreach

Dr Gerida Birukila expressed particular concern regarding the educational exclusion of children in rural communities, noting that many are denied access to education simply because appropriate facilities are unavailable. This exclusion occurs even in instances where parents are willing and eager to enroll their children, highlighting a supply-side failure in educational infrastructure distribution.

To bridge this geographical divide, the UNICEF official advocated for the strategic deployment of advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, to reach children in remote communities. This technological integration aims to expand access to specialized learning materials and support systems that are currently lacking in underserved areas of Kaduna State.

Model Institution And Future Commitments

Birukila described the Kaduna State Special Education School as a potential model for the rest of Nigeria and Africa, emphasizing the need for additional support and the establishment of more branches to reach underserved children. She stated that UNICEF would actively raise the need for further institutional support to ensure that Nigerian children can receive education wherever they are located.

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In response, Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo affirmed the state government's commitment to inclusive and equitable education under its SUSTAIN Agenda, which includes specific investments in school infrastructure, teacher development, teaching materials, and school safety. The Commissioner further noted the importance of constitutional provisions regarding employment opportunities for persons with disabilities to ensure they can contribute meaningfully to society in the future.