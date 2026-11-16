Omorodion Japheth, a 100-level Engineering student at the University of Benin, died after collapsing during a football match on November 13, 2026. The NUESA chapter plans a candlelight procession in his memory on Monday evening.

The University of Benin is in deep mourning following the tragic death of Omorodion Japheth, a 100-level Engineering student. He passed away after collapsing during a football match at the university's Sports Complex on Friday, November 13, 2026.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the academic community, prompting an outpouring of grief and memorial plans. Eyewitnesses confirm that Japheth slumped on the pitch while playing, causing immediate alarm among spectators and participants alike. Fellow students and others at the facility rushed to his aid in a desperate attempt to revive him. Despite their efforts, the situation appeared critical from the outset.

Also read University Student Japheth Dies After Collapsing During Football Match

Emergency Response and Medical Details

First aid was administered on the spot before emergency measures could fully take effect. The deceased was subsequently rushed to the university's health centre for further medical attention.

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However, he was confirmed dead upon arrival at the medical facility. An eyewitness, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the event, provided details about the sequence of events. The source stated that Japheth collapsed while actively playing football in what they described as intense conditions. They suggested that heatstroke, resulting from the combination of intense heat and physical exertion, may have been the cause.

The witness recounted, Japheth collapsed while playing football, and I think it was due to the intense heat. They further noted that the other players tried to revive him but failed. The player was pronounced dead only after he was taken to the school's medical centre. As of this report, no official medical confirmation of the exact cause of death has been made public.

Memorial Plans and Candlelight Procession

The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear pending further investigation. In honour of the deceased, the Nigerian Universities Engineering Students' Association, UNIBEN Chapter, has taken steps to commemorate his life. They announced plans to organize a candlelight procession in his memory. The event is scheduled for Monday at 6pm at the Engineering Car Park.

Members of the university community are encouraged to attend and wear black in tribute to the deceased. This gesture reflects the solidarity and respect held for Japheth by his peers. The university management had yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report. The community awaits further updates as the investigation into the incident continues.

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This tragedy highlights the importance of safety measures during outdoor sports activities. It also serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life. The university community remains united in grief and support for the family of the late student.