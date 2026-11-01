UNIBEN Recruits New Staff After 10-Year Employment Freeze Under Vice-Chancellor

The University of Benin is hiring hundreds of new academic and non-academic staff following a decade-long hiring freeze. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Edoba Omoregie confirms over 400 vacancies will be filled to restore workforce strength.

The University of Benin has announced plans to employ a new group of graduates to strengthen its workforce, marking a significant shift after a ten-year period during which no new permanent staff were hired. Vice-Chancellor Professor Edoba Omoregie, who holds the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, confirmed this development on Saturday, indicating that the institution is actively working to reverse the effects of long-term staffing shortages. This move follows a successful recruitment exercise conducted last year, which brought hundreds of graduates into paid positions within the university system.

Ending A Decade Of Hiring Restrictions

Professor Omoregie explained that the necessity for massive recruitment became evident over the past decade, as the university struggled with a significant shortfall in personnel. He clarified that while previous administrations claimed the federal government had placed a total embargo on employment, this was not the case. He stated that the government only restricted new commissions in some universities but permitted replacement based on attrition, meaning vacancies caused by retirements or resignations could still be filled. Despite this policy allowance, past administrations failed to replace departing staff, leading to a severe depletion of the university's human resources.

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Staff Numbers Drop Significantly Under Previous Management

The impact of the long hiring freeze is stark when looking at the university's staff numbers. Vice-Chancellor Omoregie noted that the university previously employed approximately 8,000 people, making it one of the institutions with the highest employee counts in the country. However, when he took office, that number had plummeted to around 5,000. This drastic reduction in workforce strength resulted in a significant drop in emolument costs, but it also severely hampered the institution's operational capacity. The university had to rely on non-academic staff performing academic duties and the use of adjunct faculty to maintain educational standards.

Over Four Hundred Vacancies To Be Filled This Year

Based on current retirement projections and other departures, the university has identified over 400 spaces that will become available this year. The administration has calculated these vacancies meticulously and approached the appropriate approving bodies to ensure that both retiring staff and those who have left for other opportunities are replaced. This systematic approach to filling gaps is a stark contrast to the previous decade, where such replacements were neglected. The Vice-Chancellor expressed hope that by addressing these critical shortages, the university can restore its operational efficiency and academic quality to acceptable levels.

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Recruitment Aligns With National Education Goals

The recruitment initiative received endorsement from Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, who served as the special guest of honor at the launch event. He stated that the university's efforts align perfectly with the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative, a federal program designed to reposition education through innovation, strategic partnerships, and improved governance. The minister emphasized that such steps contribute to quality assurance, digital transformation, expanded access, and sustainable financing within the higher education sector. This support from the federal ministry highlights the broader national interest in revitalizing universities across the country.

Restoring Academic Standards And Institutional Capacity

Professor Omoregie reflected on the difficult period the university endured from 2015 until last year, describing it as a time when the institution bled talent and resources. He noted that running a university without adequate staff is unsustainable, and the reliance on stopgap measures like adjuncts and cross-functional staffing was not a viable long-term solution. The successful recruitment of approximately 500 staff members last year was a turning point, and the administration is committed to maintaining this momentum. By bringing in another equal number of graduates this year, the university aims to fully recover from the staffing crisis and ensure that all academic and non-academic functions are properly supported by qualified personnel.