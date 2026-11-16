University of Abuja unions protest FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's decision to reclaim 7000 hectares, citing a 2016 committee recommendation that reduced campus size from 11824 hectares.

Five university unions at the University of Abuja staged a significant protest on Monday to challenge the Federal Capital Territory Administration's alleged reallocation of portions of the institution's land. The demonstrators, comprising academic and non-academic staff, students, and alumni, urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and reverse the land reduction. They accused the FCT Administration of disregarding the rule of law and transferring university land to private interests without due process.

Core Details of Land Dispute

The dispute centers on FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's plan to reclaim approximately 7,000 hectares of land originally allocated to the university. This action would reduce the institution's total landholding from 11,824 hectares to approximately 4,000 hectares. The minister had accused the institution of occupying and fencing off extensive portions of land without adequate documentation. He directed the FCT Administration to reallocate the reclaimed portion for other developments in the Giri District.

Also read UniAbuja land dispute: Five unions rally against Wike, urge Tinubu to intervene

The unions argue that the land was allocated to the University of Abuja when it was established in 1988. They insist that this public asset should not be taken away for private interests. The protesters maintained that the university serves as a public good and that removing land undermines its developmental potential for future generations.

Stakeholder Positions and Arguments

Sylvanus Ugoh, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities branch at the University of Abuja, spoke passionately during the protest. He described the alleged action as an attack on public education and called on the President to intervene. Ugoh stated that there is nowhere in the world where public interest is taken for individual interest, warning that the dispute could undermine Federal Government assurances against industrial action.

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The FCT Administration defended Minister Wike's decision by citing recommendations from a committee set up in 2016. According to a statement by Lere Olayinka, the Minister's Senior Special Assistant, the committee was inaugurated on November 10, 2016. It comprised representatives from both the administration and the university to examine the institution's land size and encroachment by indigenous settlers.

The administration stated that the committee recommended reducing the university's landholding from over 11,000 hectares to just 100 hectares. This recommendation was purportedly in line with the National Universities Commission's recommended size for universities. FCTA officials insisted that Wike merely implemented a decision taken by his predecessor, former FCT Minister Mohammed Bello, describing the current protest as misplaced.

Academic Impact and Future Implications

Nurudeen Yusuf, the branch chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, emphasized that adequate land is critical to the growth of universities and their academic programmes. He cited the Departments of Nuclear Engineering and Aeronautical Engineering as examples of programmes requiring substantial space for research and practical training. Yusuf explained that nuclear engineering research, in particular, requires buffer zones to operate safely and effectively.

The unions warned that the dispute could degenerate into a broader crisis capable of disrupting academic activities at the institution. The ASUU branch had previously threatened legal action to prevent the disputed land from being taken over and reallocated. They demanded that the Federal Government resolve the matter before it leads to industrial unrest.

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As tensions remain high, the University of Abuja community has not remained passive in the face of the alleged transfer of land reserved for student development. The protest marks a critical juncture in the relationship between the institution and the FCT Administration, with calls for immediate reversal of the land reduction orders echoing across the campus.